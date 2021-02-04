Visiting Assistant Professor of French

The Modern Languages Department at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia invites applications for a Visiting Assistant Professor of French. This is a two-year, full-time appointment beginning July 1, 2021 with a possibility of renewal.

Hollins is dedicated to the liberal arts, and is unwavering in its support of inclusive academic excellence. Long at the forefront of women’s education, the university has continued its tradition of educational innovation. Founded in 1842 as Virginia’s oldest chartered women’s college, Hollins provides abundant opportunities to every undergraduate student for research, study abroad, and leadership training, and guarantees access to real-world experience through internships around the globe supported by an extensive alumnae/i network. While Hollins remains committed to its standing as an undergraduate women’s college, its 11 gender-inclusive graduate programs are integral to the university.

Faculty in the French section of the Modern Languages Department work across traditional boundaries from early modern France to 19th-21st century cultural studies and the Francophone world. The position carries a teaching load of three courses per semester, and includes courses in all areas of the French curriculum (language, literature, and culture) and at all levels (beginning, intermediate, and advanced). The position requires teaching a course in pedagogy for multiple languages every other year. Additional responsibilities include advising students, helping promote the French program on campus by participating in co- and extra-curricular activities, assisting in the recruitment of French majors and minors, participating in department and university service, and ongoing scholarly activity that complements the department’s multidisciplinary approach to teaching and research.

Applicants must have a native or near-native fluency in French and English, and demonstrate a clear understanding of and commitment to teaching excellence and innovation at a liberal arts institution. Hollins University is committed to the core values of diversity and inclusion, and applications are sought from members of underrepresented populations and those who have demonstrated success working with diverse populations.

Candidates must meet the following minimum requirements: Ph.D. in French in hand by July 1, 2021 (field open in French studies), evidence of scholarly promise and accomplishment, and an excellent record of teaching at the undergraduate level.

Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter; a curriculum vitae; a separate statement of teaching philosophy; a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement that addresses how their writing, research, teaching, and/or service experience will enhance the institution’s efforts to support these values and an increasingly diverse student population; three letters of recommendation (one of which must focus specifically on the candidate’s teaching experience and abilities); and graduate school transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable) to frenchsearch@hollins.edu.

Review of applications will begin immediately, and will continue until the position is filled. However, priority will be given to applications received by February 26, 2021. Final candidates will be subject to a criminal history background check.

Hollins is an independent liberal arts university dedicated to academic excellence and humane values. Hollins University offers undergraduate liberal arts education for women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives. The Hollins curriculum and cocurricular programs prepare students for lives of active learning, fulfilling work, personal growth, achievement, and service to society.

The Hollins community sustains talented students engaged in challenging study, and productive scholars and artists devoted to teaching and to the advancement of knowledge. Experiential learning, study abroad, and internships enhance the academic program. The hallmarks of a Hollins education are creativity and effective self-expression, problem solving and critical thinking skills, and independent inquiry and the free exchange of ideas.