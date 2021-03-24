The French Studies Program at Bard College invites applications for a one-year (renewable) full-time visiting assistant professor in Francophone literature and culture. Areas of specialization are open, but preference will be given to candidates with geographic specialization in North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, or the Caribbean. Duties will include teaching at all levels of language, French and Francophone literature and culture in French and English. The successful candidate will be expected to contribute to Bard’s First-Year Seminar, to advise students, and participate in the intellectual life of the college. The successful candidate will excel at working in a community that is broadly diverse with respect to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, and religion. For more information on Bard visit https://www.bard.edu.

*



Bard is a small liberal arts college located 90 miles north of New York City in the Hudson Valley with a strong tradition of progressive education and academic, literary, and artistic innovation. Please send curriculum vitae, letter of interest describing research and teaching interests, and the names of three references through Interfolio.com at: http://apply.interfolio.com/85623

Applications should be received by April 30, 2021.

Please direct questions to Prof. Éric Trudel (trudel@bard.edu).



EOE Statement

Bard College is an equal opportunity employer and we welcome applications from those who contribute to our diversity. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, mental, or physical disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, familial status, veteran status, or genetic information. Bard is committed to providing access, equal opportunity, and reasonable accommodation for all individuals in employment practices, services, programs, and activities.