Visiting Fellow 2025 / CECIL Università di Pisa

Call for Applications: Visiting Fellows "CECIL" Univ. of Pisa, 2025/26

The Department of Philology, Literature and Linguistics at the University of Pisa, Italy, is pleased to invite applications for the second round of its Visiting Fellowship Programme in the framework of the Excellence Project 2023-2027 "CECIL" (Centro d'eccellenza per il contrasto all'impoverimento linguistico / Centre for Countering Language Impoverishment: https://cecil.fileli.unipi.it/en/home-en/ )

The Visiting Fellow Programme offers early career researchers as well as established scholars the opportunity to pursue their research pertaining to one (ore more) of CECIL research focuses in the framework of a one-month stay at the Department. Fellows will have full access to the excellent resources & facilities of the Department and of the University Library System in Pisa.

Classics is one of the main fields covered by CECIL and the VF Programme.

Closing date for the academic year 2025-6 is 5th July 2025 at noon.

Full details and the application form (to be filled in English) are available at https://cecil.fileli.unipi.it/2025/05/27/call-for-application-visiting-fellow-2025/.

For enquiries please contact cecilvisitingfellow@fileli.unipi.it