Language Tutor (French), Aberystwyth University

Language Tutor (French) (5846)

Faculty/Department: Modern Languages

Salary Scale: £25,742 - £28,759 per annum (pro rata)

Contract Type : Fixed Term

Duration: 01/08/2025 - 30/06/2026

Full-time / Part-time: Part-Time

Weekly Hours: 21.9

Employment Visa: Non-sponsorable

Posted Date : 24/06/2025

Closing Date : 06/07/2025

Ref No : 5846

The Department of Modern Languages is looking to appoint a Language Tutor in French to support the delivery of our undergraduate degree programmes. The successful candidate will have a passion for language teaching and a keen awareness of the cultural, social, economic and developmental benefits associated with language learning. Applicants will play a key role in delivering day-to-day learning activities to undergraduate students, including core skills for all levels of learner, from beginner to advanced. In addition, the successful role holder will contribute to formative and summative assessment, providing feedback to students on their progress and marking assessed work as per the established criteria. The successful candidate will be required to work both independently and as part of a team. The Department of Modern Languages has a long-standing record of excellence in delivering an outstanding student experience – the successful candidate will be expected to make positive contributions to our inclusive and student-centred learning community.

To make an informal enquiry, please contact Prof Louise Marshall at lom@aber.ac.uk2