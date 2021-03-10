University 8 Mai 1945 Guelma - Virtual

The Department of English Letters and Language

University 8 Mai 1945 Guelma (Algeria)

Faculty of Letters and Languages

Organizes: Virtual Study Day

Algerian and Anglophone Cultures and Literatures:

Encounters and (Inter)connections

At an era characterized by a massive move to the digital world, and by different forms of mobility, the interconnexion between Algerian culture and the anglophone worlds is today undeniable. At the light of such rapidly changing realities, the study day proposes to examine these (inter)connections and different forms of influence.

The aim is to highlight the varied ways Algerian languages and cultures interconnect with the English language and cultures be it in formal or informal contexts. Adopting a pluridisciplinary framework, the study day ambitions to scrutinize the issue through the lens of different disciplines: literature, translation, (socio)linguistics, cultural studies, etc. Possible tracks include:

Algerian literature of English expression,

The reception of Algerian literature and culture in the western world (media, academia, arts, etc.)

The translation of Algerian literature into English,

English language use among Algerians,

The position of the English language in Algerian universities: realities and perspectives,

The position of the English language in Algerian society,

Event coordinator: Dr Houda HAMDI

Scientific committee:

Dr Houda HAMDI, University of 8 Mai 1945 Guelma

Dr Fella BENABED, University of Badji Mokhtar Annaba

Dr Nawel BENGRAIT, University of 8 Mai 1945 Guelma

Ms Meriem SERHANI, University 8 Mai 1945 Guelma

Dr Ghassan LUTFI, University of Constantine 1

Organizing committee:

Dr Houda Hamdi

Ms. Soumia Moumen

Mrs. Iman Saidia

Ms. Meriem Serhani

Mrs. Brahmia Lilia

Key dates:

Abstract submission: March 30 th , 2021.

Study day: May 25th, 2021.

Submissions should mention the following:

Full Name: ………

Academic rank: ……….

Academic affiliation: ………..

Email: …………..

Phone number: ……………..

Abstract (should not exceed 500 words): …………….

Submissions should be sent to the following address: houda.hmd@gmail.com