Mario Botta, Ricciarda Belgiojoso, Gabriele Veneziano, Giulia Rodighiero, Benjamin Arbel, Victor Stoichita, Alain Supiot, Amina Mettouchi, Alberto Manguel, Carlo Ossola: these are the speakers of the XLVI Corso Internazionale di Alta Cultura, directed by Professor Carlo Ossola, which will be held at the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, Venice from November 16 to 19, 2021.

The Course will be dedicated to: Dimore della distanza / Habiter la distance / Distant closeness

The Fondazione Giorgio Cini offers ten residential scholarships to PhDs and post-docs interested in participating in the Course: the scholarship winners will be actively involved in the discussions, during morning seminars.

The talks will be held in Italian and French.

Deadline for applications: September 5, 2021.