Teaching Fellow in French and Francophone Studies

UCL, School of European Languages, Cultures and Society

Part Time : 18.75 hours per week (50% FTE)



The appointment will be on UCL Grade 7.

The salary range will be £40,062 - £43,470 per annum, inclusive of London Allowance.



The post holder will teach approximately 200 contact hours per academic year, mostly at undergraduate level, in the French Department and across SELCS. They will prepare and deliver seminars in French and Francophone Studies and French language, as allocated by the Head of French Studies and the Director of SELCS.This is a part time role, with the total hours of work required equating to 0.5 full time equivalent per year.



The successful candidate will be expected to take up the position on 1 September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. This post is for 18 months from 1 September and covers the teaching of a colleague who is on research leave.



The postholder will have a PhD or equivalent within a relevant area of French or Francophone Studies and complete fluency in French and English. They will have relevant teaching experience at university level and in development of French/Francophone literature and language and assessment materials along with strong skills in, and enthusiasm for, delivering teaching across a variety of media, including both virtually and face to face.

If you have any queries regarding the vacancy or the application process please contact us: selcs.operations@ucl.ac.uk.

Deadline for applications: Monday 6 July 2020.