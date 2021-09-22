The Department of French and Francophone Studies and the African Studies Program at The Pennsylvania State University invite applications for a joint two-year position in 20th- and 21st-century African Francophone Literary Studies. Engagement with theoretical approaches to social change, politics of Francophone Literary Studies and gender studies are desirable. Duties include working and advising graduate students, teaching the AS core class on Postcolonial Literature, and designing new graduate courses wherever possible. Candidates must have a strong research record and agenda, successful teaching experience at all levels, and native or near-native language competency in both French and English. PhD required at time of appointment. In addition, successful candidates must either have demonstrated a commitment to building an inclusive, equitable, and diverse campus community, or describe one or more ways they would envision doing so, given the opportunity. Start date is fall 2022, with flexibility. The teaching load is two courses per semester.

Additional Information: Applications received by December 1, 2021, will be considered for interviews; those arriving later will be accepted until the position is filled. Applications for the position must be submitted electronically at the following Web site: https://hr.psu.edu/careers. Submit a cover letter, c.v., and dossier (or contact information for 3 references). Please contact Danielle Austin at dna5019@psu.edu with any questions. Employment will require successful completion of background check(s) in accordance with University policies. Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity, and the diversity of its workforce.

