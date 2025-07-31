Assistant Professor - African and Caribbean Francophone Literature (Toronto, Canada)

Assistant Professor - African and Caribbean Francophone Literature

The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts and Science at the University of Toronto invites applications for a full-time tenure stream position in African and/or Caribbean Francophone Literature. The appointment will be at the rank of Assistant Professor, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2026.

Applicants must have earned a PhD degree in Francophone Studies or in a French-related specialization in Literary Studies, Cultural Studies, Media Studies, Gender Studies, or Digital Humanities in one of the following areas: French-speaking North Africa, Sub-Saharan French-speaking countries, French-speaking Caribbean, Black Francophone diaspora of the Americas. Native or near native fluency in French together with a strong command of English is expected from the successful candidate.

This search aligns with the University’s commitment to strategically and proactively promote diversity among our community members (Statement on Equity, Diversity & Excellence). Recognizing that Black, Indigenous, and other Racialized communities have experienced inequities that have developed historically and are ongoing, we strongly welcome and encourage candidates from those communities to apply.

We seek candidates with a clearly demonstrated record of excellence in research and teaching, and whose research and teaching interests complement and strengthen our existing departmental strengths.

Candidates must provide evidence of research excellence which can be demonstrated by a sustained record of high-impact contributions, such as monographs, publications in top-ranked and field relevant journals; presentations at significant conferences, distinguished awards and accolades, and other noteworthy activities that contribute to the visibility and prominence of the discipline, as well as strong endorsements from referees of high standing. Candidates will have an outstanding publication record and will be expected to sustain and lead innovative and independent research at the highest international level, and to maintain a competitive and externally funded research program.

Evidence of excellence in teaching should be provided through accomplishments in the teaching dossier, including a strong teaching statement, sample syllabi of 100 or 200 level courses; teaching evaluations from courses taught, and strong letters of reference.

Salary and rank will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The successful candidate will have an appointment in the tri-campus graduate unit of the French Department, collaborate with the Center for African Studies, the Center for Caribbean Studies, or the Center for Diaspora and Transnational Studies, and will teach and supervise graduate students in the academic units involved. This position will be held at the University of Toronto, St. George campus in downtown Toronto.

More information on the University of Toronto and the Department of French and its Graduate Unit can be found on their respective websites. The University offers the opportunity to conduct research, teach and live in one of the most diverse cities in the world. The University also offers opportunities to work in a range of collaborative programs and centers of research.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Applications in French or in English should include a cover letter, a current curriculum vitae, a statement outlining current and future research interests, one recent publication (of no more than 30 pages), a teaching dossier that includes a teaching statement, sample course syllabi, and teaching evaluations.

Equity, diversity and inclusion are essential to academic excellence as articulated in University of Toronto’s Statement on Equity, Diversity and Excellence. We seek candidates who share these values and who demonstrate throughout the application materials their commitment and efforts to advance equity, diversity, inclusion, and the promotion of a respectful and collegial learning and working environment.

Applicants must provide the name and contact information of three references. The University of Toronto’s recruiting tool will automatically solicit and collect letters of reference from each referee within 48 hours after an application is submitted. Applicants remain responsible for ensuring that referees submit recent letters (on letterhead, dated and signed) by the closing date. More details on the automatic reference letter collection, including timelines, are available in the candidate FAQ.

Submission guidelines can be found at http://uoft.me/how-to-apply. Your CV and cover letter should be uploaded into the dedicated fields. Please combine additional application materials into one or two files in PDF format. If you have any questions about this position, please contact Professor Emmanuel Nikiema at francosearch2025@utoronto.ca.

All application materials, including reference letters, must be received by September 15, 2025.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

