MA & PhD “TURNING THE TIDE" SCHOLARSHIPS FOR 2022

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Stellenbosch University is pleased to announce, in partnership with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a limited number of full-time scholarships for Masters (100% research) or PhD studies.

Scholarships are available in all the disciplines that form part of our Faculty but restricted to research topics that fall within one of the following themes:

· African Cultural Studies

· The Anthropocene and Ecocriticism

· Gender, identity and/or Queer Studies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Applicants should have obtained a a first class distinction (75%+), in the final year of the previous completed degree.

Applicants are expected to provide a sample of their writing with their application:

o MA thesis for PhD applicants

o Honours research essay for MA applicants

o Any published academic articles related to your application

· At the date of application, applicants must not be older than 30 years to apply for a Master's scholarship and not older than 35 to apply for a PhD scholarship.

· Applicants have to be able to commence studies in February 2022 (subject to possible COVID-19 related delays).

· Students are not required to be registered or to have a supervisor. They should, however, inform themselves with regard to the availability of suitable supervisors in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in their particular field of research before submitting an application.

RECOMMENDATIONS

· An existing record of publications;

· Awards or grants received;

· Relevant professional or artistic experience;

· The ability to use any language(s) in addition to English for academic purposes.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE AND REQUIREMENTS

· Official application form (here below);

· A motivation letter (not longer than 600 words);

· A pre-proposal (or research idea) of no more than 500 words describing your proposed research question and conceptualization on any of the three project themes. You should discuss the unique contribution your research will make to the existing body of knowledge in this field of study, the problem statement, the methodology / theoretical framework / philosophical underpinnings you intend to use and the feasibility of your study. Please note that your research should deal directly with one of the three project themes:

· A certified copy of your full academic transcript;

· A certified copy of your Honours or MA degree certificate – or foreign equivalent (if you have completed the qualification but have not yet obtained the certificate, official proof from the institution concerned that the degree will be delivered before March 2022);

· A certified copy of your South African ID or passport (for international students).

VALUE OF SCHOLARSHIPS

· PhD scholarships: Up to R400 000, over three years. (In addition to study fees and an allowance, the scholarship covers research activities such as a writing retreat, conference attendance and publication costs.)

· MA scholarships: Up to R105 000, over 18 months to two years. (In addition to study fees and an allowance, the scholarship covers research activities such as a writing retreat, conference attendance and publication costs.)

ENQUIRIES

Please direct any enquiries about the scholarships to Dr Candice Steele at graduateschool@sun.ac.za.