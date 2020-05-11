Translation Studies. Retrospective and Prospective views,

year XII, vol. 22, 2019.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EDITOR’S NOTE 6

Gabriela DIMA

A View of Page vs. Stage Translation

Corina DOBROTĂ

Translation Strategies in Alice in Wonderland’s Rhymes

D. H. DUFFY

Mapping an Aesthetics of Biblical English-Spanish Translation for The Romanian Video Game Gray Dawn

Giacomo FERRARI

Localisation of Advertisements: Translation or Cultural Mapping?

Florentina GÜMÜȘ & Mustafa Zeki ÇIRAKLI

"Slightly Less" or "Slightly More" Homo/Erotic Cavafy:

A Comparative Analysis of the Translations of Cavafy’s Sensual Poems

Irina HOLCA

Translating “Japan” in Communist Romania: Theory and Practice in the 20th Century

Nejla KALAJDŽISALIHOVIĆ & Ervin KOVAČEVIĆ

On the Affective Component in Written Translation Tasks 73

Antoanela Marta MARDAR 82

On Some English Environment Collocations and their Translation into Romanian

Mariana NEAGU

Figurative Language in the Literary Discourse: A Cognitive Linguistic Perspective

Violeta NEGREA

Translation as Part of Explicit Vocabulary Instruction

Ana-Maria PÂCLEANU

Affective Meaning Affected – The Breach of Politeness Principles in Philip Roth’s Portnoy’s Complaint

Eduardo del RIO

Fascination and Fear: Philip Ayres’ Translations of Spanish Verse 121

Irina VRABIE

Lexicalization of Words Containing Diminutive Suffixes in English

BOOK REVIEWS

Carmen OPRIȚ-MAFTEI

Iulia-Corina Dobrotă (2017) Aspects of Metaphor in Economic Discourse, Galați: Europlus, 2017, 202 p. ISBN 978-606-628-181-2

PhD Theses Completed in the English Department

2019 TRANSLATOR LIST

Editor’s Note

The present volume of the Translation Studies: Retrospective and Prospective Views series includes articles by specialists from partner universities, doctoral schools and academic research centres, as well as relevant work authored by the members of our own academic staff. A book review section and a translator list are added to round up the collection. The selection of papers actually reflects the format and the objectives of the long-established tradition of translation research carried out in the Department of English, Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati.

The editors are grateful to the peer reviewers for their work and helpful suggestions which have contributed to the final form of the articles. Their special thanks go to each member of the English Department in the Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati, for their steady support and dedication during the editing works.

The editors’ cordial thanks also go to all the contributors who kindly answered the publication requests thus authoring this new series of volumes on the current state of translation studies in Romania and abroad. They are also thankful to the Board of the University and that of the Faculty of Letters for their support in publishing this series and in organizing the conference whose name was granted to the review. — The Editors