revue| Nouvelle parution
Translation Studies. Retrospective and Prospective views, year XII, vol. 22, 2019
Translation Studies. Retrospective and Prospective views,
year XII, vol. 22, 2019.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EDITOR’S NOTE 6
Gabriela DIMA
A View of Page vs. Stage Translation
Corina DOBROTĂ
Translation Strategies in Alice in Wonderland’s Rhymes
D. H. DUFFY
Mapping an Aesthetics of Biblical English-Spanish Translation for The Romanian Video Game Gray Dawn
Giacomo FERRARI
Localisation of Advertisements: Translation or Cultural Mapping?
Florentina GÜMÜȘ & Mustafa Zeki ÇIRAKLI
"Slightly Less" or "Slightly More" Homo/Erotic Cavafy:
A Comparative Analysis of the Translations of Cavafy’s Sensual Poems
Irina HOLCA
Translating “Japan” in Communist Romania: Theory and Practice in the 20th Century
Nejla KALAJDŽISALIHOVIĆ & Ervin KOVAČEVIĆ
On the Affective Component in Written Translation Tasks 73
Antoanela Marta MARDAR 82
On Some English Environment Collocations and their Translation into Romanian
Mariana NEAGU
Figurative Language in the Literary Discourse: A Cognitive Linguistic Perspective
Violeta NEGREA
Translation as Part of Explicit Vocabulary Instruction
Ana-Maria PÂCLEANU
Affective Meaning Affected – The Breach of Politeness Principles in Philip Roth’s Portnoy’s Complaint
Eduardo del RIO
Fascination and Fear: Philip Ayres’ Translations of Spanish Verse 121
Irina VRABIE
Lexicalization of Words Containing Diminutive Suffixes in English
BOOK REVIEWS
Carmen OPRIȚ-MAFTEI
Iulia-Corina Dobrotă (2017) Aspects of Metaphor in Economic Discourse, Galați: Europlus, 2017, 202 p. ISBN 978-606-628-181-2
PhD Theses Completed in the English Department
2019 TRANSLATOR LIST
*
ADVISORY BOARD
Shala BARCZEWSKA, “Jan Kochanowski” University, Kielce, Poland
Alexandra CORNILESCU, University of Bucharest, Romania
Gabriela DIMA, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Rodica DIMITRIU, “Al.I.Cuza” University of Iași, Romania
Corina DOBROTĂ, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Anna GIAMBAGLI, Scuola Superiore di Lingue Moderne Per Interpreti e Traduttori, University of Trieste, Italy
Antoanela Marta MARDAR, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Ioana MOHOR-IVAN, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Mariana NEAGU, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Nobel Augusto PERDÚ HONEYMAN, Universidad de Almeria, Spain
Floriana POPESCU, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Federica SCARPA, Scuola Superiore di Lingue Moderne Per Interpreti e Traduttori, University of Trieste, Italy
Steluța STAN, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galaţi, Romania
Lazar STOŠIĆ, College for professional studies educators, Aleksinac, Serbia
*
Editor’s Note
The present volume of the Translation Studies: Retrospective and Prospective Views series includes articles by specialists from partner universities, doctoral schools and academic research centres, as well as relevant work authored by the members of our own academic staff. A book review section and a translator list are added to round up the collection. The selection of papers actually reflects the format and the objectives of the long-established tradition of translation research carried out in the Department of English, Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati.
The editors are grateful to the peer reviewers for their work and helpful suggestions which have contributed to the final form of the articles. Their special thanks go to each member of the English Department in the Faculty of Letters, “Dunărea de Jos” University of Galati, for their steady support and dedication during the editing works.
The editors’ cordial thanks also go to all the contributors who kindly answered the publication requests thus authoring this new series of volumes on the current state of translation studies in Romania and abroad. They are also thankful to the Board of the University and that of the Faculty of Letters for their support in publishing this series and in organizing the conference whose name was granted to the review. — The Editors
http://translation-studies.net