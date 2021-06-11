Three Postdoctoral Researcher Fellowships in 19th c. Japanese, Ottoman and Russia Literatures and Cultures (Bologne)

The “Modernizing Empires: Enlightenment, Nationalist Vanguards and Non-Western Literary Modernities” (NONWESTLIT) Project, funded by the European Research Council, will hire three postdoctoral researchers in the following areas:

19th century Russian literature and culture

19th century Ottoman literature and culture

19th century Japanese literature and culture

Job description:

Conduct and publish high-quality research within the framework of NONWESTLIT.

Co-responsibility in the collection of data, their analysis and interpretation.

Collaborate closely with other researchers in the project.

Disseminate results from NONWESTLIT at international conferences and in high-quality academic outlets.

Participation in research administration and the organization of project’s related events (e.g., webinars and workshops).

The position provides opportunities to advance the candidate’s own research agenda within the framework of the project, including research related travel opportunities.

Starting date: 1 September 2021 or later. One-year contracts, renewable for the duration of the project (2021-2026).

*

The ideal candidate’s profile includes:

Ph.D. in Comparative Literature or a related field such as but not limited to East Asian, Middle Eastern and Russian Studies and Literatures

Experience in comparative methodologies and other methodological qualitative skills and/or quantitative skills in literary studies

Former research experience in Digital Humanities is an asset

Knowledge of Italian is welcome but not required

*

Salary: Salary scheme of the University of Bologna, Senior Post-doc, 32.000€ gross per annum.

*

Application procedure:

Apply exclusively through the university of Bologna’s HR portal (POL): https://personale.unibo.it/pol/welcome.htm?siteLanguage=en, apply to your corresponding call under “Research Fellowship (assegnista di ricerca)” and upload the following documents:

Curriculum vitae

Cover letter, Research Statement and Contact details of two potential references (all in a single document uploaded under “Publications”)

Two academic writing samples (no more than 30 pages in English uploaded separately under “Publications”)

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2021. Online interviews will take place during the second week of July. For enquiries, please contact Assoc. Prof. Özen Nergis Dolcerocca via email: ozen.dolcerocca@unibo.it

For more information:

https://nonwestlit.eu/

https://lingue.unibo.it/it/ricerca/progetti-di-ricerca/progetti-europei/modernizing-empires.