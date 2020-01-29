TheorLing 2020. Theoretical linguistics in the light of the interaction of qualitative and quantitative approaches (Neuchâtel)

Neuchâtel/Suisse

TheorLing 2020

Theoretical linguistics in the light of the interaction of qualitative and quantitative approaches

International Symposium

University of Neuchâtel

3-4 June 2020

Call ­for papers

Deadline for submissions: February 9th 2020

The central interest of this conference is to identify the place of theoretical linguistics in a period - the last decade - when the use of quantitative methods in the humanities has grown exponentially. The international conference aims to bring together researchers working both on qualitative research and on quantitative analysis taking into account statistical calculations and methods. The expected results of this conference are:

- a better understanding of how theoretical linguistics are being rethought in the light of quantitative methods

- a more precise and complete view of the theoretical linguistic reflections behind quantitative linguistics

- a profitable exchange of methods and quantitative tools tested in research already carried out

- an overview of future research prospects in quantitative corpus linguistics

- future gains for theoretical linguistics

Submissions should highlight the interaction of theoretical and quantitative linguistics

Possible topics may include:

- modality

- TAM markers

- discourse markers

- cohesion markers

- phraseology

in relation to theoretical questions such as:

- diachronic variation

- genre variation

- linguistic change

- representation of meaning

*

Proposals, in French or English, must be maximum 500 words (not including bibliography and annexes). They must be sent, together with a short bio-bibliography, to: theorling2020unine@gmail.com, by the February 9th 2020 at the latest. Authors of accepted papers will be notified by February 29th 2020.

Registration fees: 100 €

Following the conference, a selection of contributions will be submitted for publication.

The conference is sponsored by the Faculty of Humanities, Chair of French Linguistics, University of Neuchâtel and by the Faculty of Humanities, Department of Linguistics, University of Lausanne.

Organization committee:

Jessica Chessex (University of Neuchâtel),

Paola Marongiu (University of Lausanne),

Dennis Wandel (University of Neuchâtel)

Scientific committee:

Helena Bermudez Sabel (University of Lausanne), Francesca Dell’Oro (University of Lausanne), Guillaume Guex (University of Lausanne), Claudia Ricci (University of Neuchâtel), Corinne Rossari (University of Neuchâtel), Iveta Walther (University of Neuchâtel), Aris Xanthos (University of Lausanne).