The Department of Foreign Philology, Linguistics and Foreign Language Teaching at Kurgan State University, Russia, and the Institute of Language and Literature at the North Kazakhstan Kozybayev University have the pleasure to invite you to participate in the 5-th International Scientific Conference

«THE UNIVERSALS AND CULTURE-SPECIFIC ELEMENTS IN LANGUAGES AND LITERATURES»

to be held November 13, 2020.

The collected articles will be sited in RINTz, Russian Science Citation Index, and dispatched to libraries.

The conference will address the following issues:

• Universal features and cultural identity of the English, German, French and

• Russian Literatures.

• Dialogue of cultures.

• Philological analysis of literary text.

• Text in cognitive and cultural aspects.

• Discourse as the object of linguistic research.

• Methodological background and studies of general and specific, systematic and asystematic phenomena in language.

• Man in Language: language personality formation in modern sociocultural conditions.

• Linguodidactics.

Publication of conference materials is planned to be free of charge. If a participant should wish to have a printed copy, it will be sent by post, the payment to be collected on delivery. Working languages of the conference are Russian and English. The conference is planned to be held on-line.

Article requirements:

• Up to 7 pages of text (Microsoft Word);

• Times New Roman, 14 pt;

• All margins of 2 cm, pages are not numbered;

• Text is formatted in width, indent paragraphs 1.25 cm;

• All the words in a paragraph separated by only one space; no space before the punctuation mark, single space after a punctuation mark; one should differentiate between a long dash (–­­) and a hyphen (-);

• References are made in the text in square brackets, indicating the serial number of the source in the alphabetical list of references, and page number [1, p. 28], automatic footnotes are not allowed;

• Interparagraph intervals are not allowed;

• The list of references under the heading "Literature" follows the main text of the article after double spacing. It should be arranged in accordance with the rules of bibliographic description:

1. Kolshansky G.V. On the concept of contextual semantics // Language Theory. Anglistics. Celtic Studies. - M .: Nauka, 1976. - P. 69-75.

2. Nikitin M.V. The lexical meaning (structure and combinatorics). - M .: Higher School, 1983.

3. Price M. Television, telecommunications and transition period [electronic resource]. URL: http://www.medialaw.ru/publications/books/mp/index.html.

• The initials and the surname of the author are to be placed in the right-hand corner in bold italics; in the next line - city, country (in brackets); the title of the report is to be placed in the center of the page in bold capitals. For example:

I.V. IVANOV

(Moscow, Russia)

ARTICLE TITLE

Abstract: [12 pt]

Keywords:

Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article. Text of the article.

Literature

Regards,

the Organizing Committee