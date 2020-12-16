Milan, Italy

The (B)end of (Hi)story: beyond postmodern narrative

Entre les années cinquante et les années quatre-vingt, le Postmodernisme s’est présenté comme l’interface intellectuelle et créative du capitalisme tardif, soutenue par une « logique culturelle » imprégnée de « sensations de la fin de ceci ou de cela » : « la fin de l’idéologie, de l’art ou des classes sociales », la fin du roman, la fin de la critique etc. C’est ce qu’affirmait avec décision Fredric Jameson dans Postmodernism, Or The Cultural Logic Of Late Capitalism (1984), concrétisant une fois pour toutes une « narration légitimante » qui reposait sur une « philosophie de l’histoire » (Jean-François Lyotard) consciente de son statut non seulement de postérité mais aussi de posthumité par rapport au moderne. Peu de temps plus tard, la chute du mur de Berlin a fait crier à « la fin de l’Histoire en soi : autrement dit le point final de l’évolution idéologique du genre humain et l’universalisation de la démocratie libérale occidentale, en tant que forme finale du gouvernement humain » (Francis Fukuyama, The End of History?, 1989). Ce qui est certain c’est que, alors que le novel et en général les formes « mimétiques » de la littérature et des autres langages non seulement n’ont jamais cessé de prospérer mais sont devenues global, c’est l’épistémè postmoderne elle-même qui est allée rapidement vers sa fin, pour être progressivement englobée dans une épistémè plus vaste (John Arquilla, The (B)end of History, 2011) où l’avant et l’après la fin de l’Histoire moderne ont repris à dialoguer en se servant d’une langue nouvelle, créole, dont le vocabulaire demandait à être finalement rédigé et systématisé. « Le post-modernisme lui-même a besoin d’une nouvelle étiquette », a affirmé bien résolue Linda Hutcheon dans The Politics of Postmodernim (1995). La narrative littéraire et audiovisuelle qui naît de cette nouvelle épistémè se déplace depuis plus de trente ans de façon oscillatoire entre une fluidité anti-référentielle et autoréflexive qui déstructure régimes, identités, genres et cultures, les privant des modèles narratifs traditionnels du réalisme, et la tentative de replacer cette fluidité dans des modèles narratifs neufs, résultant de la médiation entre la déréalisation désenchantante du postmodernisme et le réalisme enchanté du moderne. Cette tentative historique de médiation de la narrative, que certains suggèrent d’appeler métamodernisme (voir Metamodernism. Historicity, Affect and Depth after Postmodernism, éd. par R. van den Akker, A. Gibbons, T. Vermeulen et F. Vittorini, Raconter aujourd’hui. Métamodernisme entre narratologie, herméneutique et intermédialité, tous deux publiés en 2017) et d’autres surmodernité, trans-postmodernism, hypermodernism, post-millennialism, remodernism, digimodernism, auto-modernity, altermodernism, cosmodernism etc., marque une phase historique, seulement encore partiellement explorée.

Poli-Femo sollicite donc les chercheurs des différentes disciplines relatives à la sphère du narratif, entendu dans une optique radicalement comparatiste et intermédiale, à proposer des contributions :

qui représentent de la façon la plus ample possible la réflexion actuelle sur la transition de la narrative globale au-delà du postmodernisme; qui contribuent à la définition des caractères distinctifs du métamodernisme, en prêtant attention à la reprise des dispositifs mimétiques de la modernité; qui analysent des exemples concrets de narrations situables au-delà du postmodernisme; qui proposent des parcours de comparaison entre narrations métamodernes appartenant à des médias et à des langages différents.

D’autres propositions d’études sur le sujet offertes par ceux qui veulent collaborer au volume seront scrupuleusement examinées par le Comité Scientifique, afin d'amplifier l’exploration entreprise dans ce numéro de la Revue. Sont acceptées les propositions de contributions en italien, en anglais et en français.

À cette fin, la Rédaction propose le calendrier d’échéances suivant, le passage préliminaire et essentiel étant l’envoi, à l’adresse redazione.polifemo@iulm.it d’une synthèse (min. 10/max. 20 lignes) et d’un bref curriculum vitae du candidat, avant le 15 avril 2021 (dernier délai prévu)

La Rédaction confirmera aux auteurs l’acceptation de leur contribution d’ici le 30 avril 2021. La remise de la contribution est fixée au 1 septembre 2021. Toutes les contributions seront soumises un examen en double aveugle par des pairs.

Le numéro, sous la direction du Prof. Fabio Vittorini et du Prof. Andrea Chiurato, sera publié en décembre 2021.

The (B)end of (Hi)story: beyond postmodern narrative

Between the fifties and the eighties, postmodernism took shape as the intellectual and creative interface of late capitalism, supported by a «cultural logic» imbibed with «senses of the end of this or that»: «the end of ideology, art or social class», the end of the novel, the end of criticism etc. This is what Fredric Jameson stated categorically in Postmodernism, Or The Cultural Logic Of Late Capitalism (1984), crystallizing once and for all a «legitimizing narrative» based on a «philosophy of history» (Jean-François Lyotard) aware of its statute not only of posterity, but also posthumous with respect to modernism. Shortly after, the fall of the Berlin Wall led to proclamations of the «end of history as such: that is, the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of western liberal democracy as the final form of human government» (Francis Fukuyama, The End of History?, 1989). What is certain is that, while the novel and “mimetic” forms of literature and other languages not only have never ceased to prosper, but have actually become global, it was the postmodern episteme itself that rapidly turned towards its end, progressively being reabsorbed into a vaster episteme (John Arquilla, The (B)end of History, 2011), in which the before and the after of the end of history have started to communicate with one another again using a new, creole language, whose vocabulary was waiting to finally be compiled and systematized. «Post-postmodernism needs its own label», Linda Hutcheon claims resolutely in The Politics of Postmodernism (1995). The literary and audio-visual narratives emerging from this new episteme has been swinging like a pendulum for over thirty years between the anti-referential and self-reflexive fluidity that deconstructs regimes, identities and cultures, depriving them of the traditional narrative patterns of realism, and the attempt to reposition that fluidity within new narrative patterns, arising from the mediation between the disenchanting derealization of postmodern and the enchanted realism of modern. This momentous attempt at mediating made by contemporary narratives, which some have suggested calling metamodernism (cf. Metamodernism. Historicity, Affect and Depth after Postmodernism, ed. by R. van den Akker, A. Gibbons, T. Vermeulen, and F. Vittorini, Raccontare oggi. Metamodernismo tra narratologia, ermeneutica e intermedialità, both published in 2017), and others surmodernité, trans-postmodernism, hypermodernism, post-millennialism, remodernism, digimodernism, auto-modernity, altermodernism, cosmodernism etc., marks a historic threshold which has still only partially been explored.

Poli-Femo therefore urges researchers in various disciplines related to the field of narrative, seen from a radically comparative and intermedial point of view, to present contributions:

that represent the broadest range possible of current thinking on the transition of the global narrative beyond postmodernism; that contribute to defining the characteristic traits of metamodernism, with a focus on the restoration of modern mimetic devices; that analyze concrete examples of narratives that can be placed beyond postmodernism; that propose comparisons between metamodern narratives belonging to different media and languages.

Other proposals for study on the subject put forward by those intending to collaborate in the publication will be thoroughly examined by the Scientific Committee, in order to widen the field of exploration undertaken in this issue of the Magazine. Contributions will be accepted in Italian, English and French.

To this end, the Editorial Board propose the following deadlines, with an essential preliminary step being the sending of an abstract (min. 10/max. 20 lines) and a short curriculum vitae of the proposer, by the absolute deadline of 15th April 2021 to redazione.polifemo@iulm.it.

Authors will receive confirmation from the Editorial Board of acceptance of their contributions by 30th April 2021. Contributions shall be delivered on 1st September 2021. All contributions will be subject to a double blind peer review.

The issue, edited by Prof. Fabio Vittorini and Dr. Andrea Chiurato, will be published in December 2021.

The (B)end of (Hi)story: oltre la narrativa postmoderna

Tra gli anni Cinquanta e gli anni Ottanta il Postmoderno si è configurato come l’interfaccia intellettuale e creativa del tardo capitalismo, sorretta da una «logica culturale» intrisa di «sensi della fine di questo o quello»: «la fine dell’ideologia, dell’arte o delle classi sociali», la fine del romanzo, la fine della critica ecc. Così affermava reciso Fredric Jameson in Postmodernism, Or The Cultural Logic Of Late Capitalism (1984), cristallizzando una volta per tutte una «narrazione legittimante» che poggiava su una «filosofia della storia» (Jean-François Lyotard) consapevole del suo statuto non solo di posterità, ma anche di postumità rispetto al moderno. Di lì a poco il crollo del muro di Berlino ha fatto gridare alla «fine della Storia in sé: cioè il punto finale dell’evoluzione ideologica del genere umano e l’universalizzazione della democrazia liberale occidentale come forma finale del governo umano» (Francis Fukuyama, The End of History?, 1989). Quel che è certo è che, mentre il novel e in generale le forme “mimetiche” della letteratura e degli altri linguaggi non solo non hanno mai smesso di prosperare, ma si sono fatte global, a volgere rapidamente verso la sua fine è stata la stessa episteme postmoderna, progressivamente riassorbita in un’episteme più vasta (John Arquilla, The (B)end of History, 2011), in cui il prima e il dopo la fine della Storia moderna hanno ripreso a dialogare servendosi di una lingua nuova, creola, il cui vocabolario chiedeva di essere finalmente compilato e sistematizzato. «Il post-postmodernismo necessita esso stesso di una nuova etichetta», ha affermato risoluta Linda Hutcheon in The Politics of Postmodernim (1995). La narrativa letteraria e audio-visiva che scaturisce da questa nuova episteme si muove da oltre trent’anni pendolarmente tra una fluidità antireferenziale e autoriflessiva che destruttura regimi, identità, generi, culture, privandoli dei pattern narrativi tradizionali del realismo, e il tentativo di ricollocare quella fluidità entro pattern narrativi nuovi, risultanti dalla mediazione tra la derealizzazione disincantante del postmoderno e il realismo incantato del moderno. Questo epocale tentativo di mediazione della narrativa, che taluni suggeriscono di chiamare metamoderno (cfr. Metamodernism. Historicity, Affect and Depth after Postmodernism, ed. by R. van den Akker, A. Gibbons, T. Vermeulen, e F. Vittorini, Raccontare oggi. Metamodernismo tra narratologia, ermeneutica e intermedialità, entrambi pubblicati nel 2017), e altri surmodernité, trans-postmodernism, hypermodernism, post-millennialism, remodernism, digimodernism, auto-modernity, altermodernism, cosmodernism ecc., marca una soglia storica ancora solo parzialmente esplorata.

Poli-Femo sollecita pertanto i ricercatori delle varie discipline attinenti alla sfera del narrativo, inteso in ottica radicalmente comparatistica e intermediale, a proporre contributi:

che rappresentino nel modo più ampio possibile la riflessione attuale sulla transizione della narrativa globale oltre il postmoderno; che contribuiscano alla definizione dei tratti caratterizzanti del metamoderno, con una particolare attenzione al recupero dei dispositivi mimetici della modernità; che analizzino esempi concreti di narrazioni collocabili oltre il postmoderno; che propongano percorsi di comparazione tra narrazioni metamoderne appartenenti a media e linguaggi differenti.

Altre proposte di studio sull’argomento offerte da quanti intendano collaborare al volume verranno scrupolosamente vagliate dal Comitato Scientifico, al fine di ampliare l’esplorazione intrapresa in questo numero della Rivista. Si accettano proposte di contributi in italiano, inglese, francese.

A tal fine, la Redazione propone il seguente calendario di scadenze, cui passaggio preliminare ed essenziale è l’invio, all’indirizzo redazione.polifemo@iulm.it , di un abstract (min. 10/max. 20 righe) e di un breve curriculum vitae del proponente, entro il 15 aprile 2021 (termine improrogabilmente ultimo).

La Redazione confermerà agli autori l’accettazione dei contributi entro il 30 aprile 2021. La consegna del contributo è fissata al 1 settembre 2021. Tutti i contributi saranno sottoposti a double blind peer review.

Il numero, curato dal Prof. Fabio Vittorini e dal Dott. Andrea Chiurato, sarà pubblicato nel dicembre 2021.