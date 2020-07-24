The Balzac Review/Revue Balzac, n° 5/2022 : "Morality /La morale"

Call for Papers

In his reply to Hippolyte Castille (La Semaine, October 11, 1846), Balzac defends himself against criticisms regarding the morality of his work. Castille had pointed out the feeling of despair resulting from the representation of humanity as essentially bad, but also the fascination inherent to the representation of vile, yet interesting and endearing human types. In his view, the reader of the Comédie humaine was made to feel a detestable sympathy for evildoing, whether it was Vautrin’s crimes, Mme de Mortsauf’s ultimate weakness, fraud, debauchery, or the extreme selfishness of so many others.

Balzac answers by defending his characters and his method. He uses two arguments to refute the charge of immorality. The first is the claim of veracity: human beings misbehave, unfortunately, and the novelist of manners would be lying if he portrayed them as more virtuous than they are. The “depraved tendencies of man” are real, and the final scene of Le Lys dans la vallée demonstrates how the flesh fights against the mind (regardless of whether the flesh wins or not). In the same vein, Vautrin is not a “larger than life” character and therefore likely to be admired. He is so true to life that a man like him actually exists (Vidocq). The second argument, on the other hand, is about novelistic effectiveness: if the novelist had limited himself to the representation of life at its most ordinary and dull, rather than showing the struggle of the body and the mind through an engaging individual drama (which would imply a participation) or in the person of a character with extraordinary gifts, how many readers would he attract? It was necessary to make Vautrin a giant, so that he could represent the underground forces that trouble society; it was necessary to make him the exception that proves the rule. In the same way, it is necessary to depict a formidable seducer if the writer wants to capture the “five hundred dandies” contained in a generation. Successfully portraying an “honest man”, a “do-gooder” is an exceedingly difficult task. Fiction has its moral constraints.

These two arguments, of truthfulness and effectiveness, create a fundamental link between moral elements and narration. One can address the question of morality in Balzac through this trio: morality, reality, novel. This opens different avenues of inquiry, some already well explored, others perhaps less so:

Morals and the study of manners

Morals and moralistic thought (Alphonse Pagès’ Balzac moraliste)

Morals and the moral of the story (with the custom of the conclusion)

The moralistic imaginary of the melodrama

The moral characterization of individual characters and types

The opposition between the type and the individual case (categorical or exceptional)

The question of circumstances in relation to the casuistic tradition

The doctrine of circumstances (Vautrin): cynicism or phronesis?

The morality of the real, or historical necessity

Suppression (the “full suppressive system”)

Charity and altruism

Science and morality

Energy and morals

The cult of force and sympathy for the victim

Bourgeois probity

The morals of artists

Irony in moral discourse

Axiological ambiguity

Proposals (for the thematic dossier or Varia) should be sent to the following addresses:

paolo.tortonese@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

thebalzacreview@gmail.com.

before October 31, 2020.

Articles (35.000 characters maximum, spaces included) are to be sent before September 1, 2021.

They should be accompanied by a summary in French (500 characters maximum, spaces included) and 5 keywords.

The Balzac Review/Revue Balzac, n° 5/2022

Morality/La morale

Sous la direction de Paolo Tortonese

Appel à contributions

Dans sa réponse à Hippolyte Castille (La Semaine, 11 octobre 1846), Balzac se défend des reproches qu’on lui a adressées au sujet de la moralité de son œuvre. Castille avait souligné l’effet désespérant de la représentation d’une humanité essentiellement mauvaise, mais également l’effet passionnant de la représentation de types humains exécrables et pourtant intéressants et attachants. Le lecteur de La Comédie humaine était selon lui entraîné dans une détestable sympathie pour le mal, que ce soit le crime de Vautrin, la faiblesse finale de Mme de Mortsauf, la filouterie, la débauche, l’égoïsme extrême de tant d’autres.

Balzac répond en défendant ses personnages et son procédé. Il utilise deux arguments pour contrer le reproche d’immoralité. Le premier est un argument de véridicité : hélas, l’humanité se comporte mal, et le romancier de mœurs ne peut mentir en la faisant plus vertueuse qu’elle ne l’est. Les « tendances dépravées de l’homme » sont bien réelles, et la scène finale du Lys dans la vallée ne fait que montrer comment la chair se bat contre l’esprit (peu importe qu’elle l’emporte ou non). De même, Vautrin n’est pas un personnage « gigantesque » et donc susceptible d’admiration, il est tellement vrai qu’un homme lui ressemblant existe (Vidocq). Le second argument, en revanche, porte sur l’efficacité romanesque : si au lieu de montrer la lutte du corps et de l’esprit dans un drame individuel passionnant (ce qui implique une participation) ou dans un individu aux dons extraordinaires, le romancier s’était limité à la représentation de la vie la plus ordinaire et fade, combien de lecteurs aurait-il pu avoir ? Il fallait bien faire de Vautrin un géant, pour qu’il représente les forces souterraines qui agitent la société ; il fallait faire de lui une exception pour qu’il incarne un principe. De même, il faut peindre un séducteur formidable, si l’on veut montrer les « cinq cents dandys » que contient une génération. Réussir la mise en scène d’« un honnête homme », d’un « personnage faisant le bien » est une entreprise excessivement difficile ; le romanesque a ses contraintes morales.

Ces deux arguments, de véridicité et d’efficacité, établissent un lien fondamental entre données morales et narration. On peut aborder la question de la morale chez Balzac à partir de ce trio : morale, réalité, roman. Cela ouvre des chemins différents, certains déjà souvent parcourus, d’autres peut-être un peu moins explorés :

La morale et l’étude des mœurs

La morale et la pensée moraliste (le Balzac moraliste d’Alphonse Pagès)

La morale et la moralité (avec les pratiques de la conclusion)

L’imaginaire moral à caractère mélodramatique

La caractérisation morale du personnage et du type

L’opposition entre le type et le cas (le catégoriel et l’exceptionnel)

La question des circonstances dans son rapport à la tradition casuistique

La doctrine des circonstances (Vautrin) : cynisme ou phronésis ?

La moralité du réel, ou la nécessité historique

La répression (le « système répressif complet »)

La bienfaisance, la charité, l’altruisme

Science et morale

Morale et énergie

Le culte de la force et la sympathie pour la victime

La probité bourgeoise

La morale des artistes

L’ironie dans le discours moral

L’ambigüité axiologique

Les propositions (dossier thématique ou Varia) devront être envoyées aux adresses suivantes :

paolo.tortonese@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

thebalzacreview@gmail.com

avant le 31 octobre 2020.

Les articles (35.000 signes maximum, espaces compris) seront à envoyer avant le 1er septembre 2021. Ils devront être accompagnés d’un résumé en français (500 signes maximum, espaces compris) et de 5 mots-clés.