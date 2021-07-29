revue| Nouvelle parution
The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac, 2021, n° 4: "L'édition / Publishing"
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac, 2021
EAN : 9782406121145 — 301 p. — 30 €
La Revue Balzac entend ouvrir de nouvelles perspectives critiques à la recherche balzacienne. Annuelle et bilingue, elle présente un profil résolument international.
DOSSIER : L’ÉDITION / PUBLISHING
Abréviations / Abbreviations 13
Andrea Del Lungo et Takayuki Kamada
Introduction / Introduction 15
Pierre Laforgue
(Il)lisibilité de Balzac ? /
The (un)readability of Balzac? 25
Takayuki Kamada
Éditer les dossiers préparatoires de Balzac.
Éléments de bilan et perspectives /
Publishing Balzac’s preparatory documents.
Elements for review and future prospects 39
Isabelle Mimouni
Balzac est-il encore lisible ?
Ou comment l’éditer pour un public élargi /
Is Balzac still readable?
Or how to publish him for a wider audience 61
Melanie Conroy
Thinking Literary Systems.
Print and Digital Databases of Balzacians 81
Thomas Welles Briggs
Incomprehensibility Reduced.
The Digitization of Balzac Resources 99
Andrea Del Lungo
L’édition numérique eBalzac.
Une nouvelle lecture de La Comédie humaine /
The eBalzac digital edition.
A new reading of La Comédie humaine 119
Rudolf Mahrer et Joël Zufferey
Variance de l’œuvre moderne.
De la variante à l’édition numérique /
Variation in the modern text.
From the variant to the digital edition 141
Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography 173
VARIA/VARIA
Martin Shields
Balzac, Business as Metaphor for the Unpredictability of the
Political and Socio-economic Transformations of Near-History 179
Kristina M. Roney
A Tale of two Bankruptcies.
César Birotteau and La Maison Nucingen 197
Ilaria Vidotto
Retour sur un balzacisme genettien. Forme linguistique
et valeurs stylistiques du tour désignatif « X, cet Y de Z » /
Revisiting a Genettian Balzacism. Linguistic form and stylistic
values of the naming trope “X, that Y of Z” 215
RUBRIQUES/COLUMNS
Éric Bordas
Recherches balzaciennes / Balzac research 241
Victoire Feuillebois
Leonid Grossman. « Balzac et Dostoïevski » (1921) 247
https://classiques-garnier.com/the-balzac-review-revue-balzac-2021-n-4-l-edition-publishing.html