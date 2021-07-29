The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac, 2021, n° 4:

"L'édition / Publishing"

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac, 2021

EAN : 9782406121145 — 301 p. — 30 €

La Revue Balzac entend ouvrir de nouvelles perspectives critiques à la recherche balzacienne. Annuelle et bilingue, elle présente un profil résolument international.

DOSSIER : L’ÉDITION / PUBLISHING

Abréviations / Abbreviations 13

Andrea Del Lungo et Takayuki Kamada

Introduction / Introduction 15

Pierre Laforgue

(Il)lisibilité de Balzac ? /

The (un)readability of Balzac? 25

Takayuki Kamada

Éditer les dossiers préparatoires de Balzac.

Éléments de bilan et perspectives /

Publishing Balzac’s preparatory documents.

Elements for review and future prospects 39

Isabelle Mimouni

Balzac est-il encore lisible ?

Ou comment l’éditer pour un public élargi /

Is Balzac still readable?

Or how to publish him for a wider audience 61

Melanie Conroy

Thinking Literary Systems.

Print and Digital Databases of Balzacians 81

Thomas Welles Briggs

Incomprehensibility Reduced.

The Digitization of Balzac Resources 99

Andrea Del Lungo

L’édition numérique eBalzac.

Une nouvelle lecture de La Comédie humaine /

The eBalzac digital edition.

A new reading of La Comédie humaine 119

Rudolf Mahrer et Joël Zufferey

Variance de l’œuvre moderne.

De la variante à l’édition numérique /

Variation in the modern text.

From the variant to the digital edition 141

Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography 173

VARIA/VARIA

Martin Shields

Balzac, Business as Metaphor for the Unpredictability of the

Political and Socio-economic Transformations of Near-History 179

Kristina M. Roney

A Tale of two Bankruptcies.

César Birotteau and La Maison Nucingen 197

Ilaria Vidotto

Retour sur un balzacisme genettien. Forme linguistique

et valeurs stylistiques du tour désignatif « X, cet Y de Z » /

Revisiting a Genettian Balzacism. Linguistic form and stylistic

values of the naming trope “X, that Y of Z” 215

RUBRIQUES/COLUMNS

Éric Bordas

Recherches balzaciennes / Balzac research 241

Victoire Feuillebois

Leonid Grossman. « Balzac et Dostoïevski » (1921) 247

Résumés/Abstracts 295