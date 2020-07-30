revue| Nouvelle parution
The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac 2020, n° 3: "Le corps / The Body"
sous la direction d'Aude Déruelle
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Revue Balzac, 2020
EAN : 9782406107194
240 p. — 30,00 €
La Revue Balzac entend ouvrir de nouvelles perspectives critiques à la recherche balzacienne. Annuelle et bilingue, elle présente un profil résolument international.
DOSSIER
LE CORPS / THE BODY
Abréviations/Abbreviations 13
Aude Déruelle
Introduction/Introduction 15
Bertrand Marquer
Corps impondérables. Balzac, Taine, Zola /
Imponderable bodies. Balzac, Taine, Zola 31
Laélia Véron
Quand le corps parle. Communication paraverbale
et non verbale dans La Comédie humaine /
When the body speaks. Paraverbal and nonverbal
communication in La Comédie humaine 45
Céline Duverne
Ut pictura physiognomonia.
Poétique et poésie du portrait féminin /
Ut pictura physiognomonia.
Poetics and poetry of the female portrait 65
Élisabeth Plas
Perception et construction des corps animaux
chez Balzac. Comédie humaine et Scènes animales /
Perception and construction of animal bodies in Balzac.
Comédie humaine and animal Scènes 81
Jean-Marie Roulin
« Horloges vivantes ».
Le corps et le temps dans Sarrasine /
“Living clocks”.
The body and time in Sarrasine 97
Madeleine Wolf
Balzac’s Belles-Noiseuses.
Troublemaking Bodies in Le Chef-d’œuvre inconnu 115
Marie-Christine Garneau de l’Isle-Adam
Petite ou grosse vérole ?
Le Curé de village, un roman balzacien ambigu /
Smallpox or the great pox?
Le Curé de village, an ambiguous Balzacian novel 131
Florence Terrasse-Riou
Eugénie et Louise.
Paroles brodées, paroles gelées /
Eugénie and Louise.
Embroidered words, frozen words 149
Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography 169
VARIA/VARIA
Lauren Bentolila-Fanon
Le poison dans Le Cousin Pons /
Poison in Le Cousin Pons 173
Morgane Cadieu
The Muddy Parvenu.
Reading the Urban Signs of Social Mobility 193
RUBRIQUE/COLUMN
Éric Bordas
Recherches balzaciennes / Balzac research 219
