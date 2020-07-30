The Balzac Review / Revue Balzac 2020, n° 3. Le corps / The Body

sous la direction d'Aude Déruelle

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Revue Balzac, 2020

EAN : 9782406107194

240 p. — 30,00 €

La Revue Balzac entend ouvrir de nouvelles perspectives critiques à la recherche balzacienne. Annuelle et bilingue, elle présente un profil résolument international.

Sommaire…

Lire les résumés…

DOSSIER

LE CORPS / THE BODY

Abréviations/Abbreviations 13

Aude Déruelle

Introduction/Introduction 15

Bertrand Marquer

Corps impondérables. Balzac, Taine, Zola /

Imponderable bodies. Balzac, Taine, Zola 31

Laélia Véron

Quand le corps parle. Communication paraverbale

et non verbale dans La Comédie humaine /

When the body speaks. Paraverbal and nonverbal

communication in La Comédie humaine 45

Céline Duverne

Ut pictura physiognomonia.

Poétique et poésie du portrait féminin /

Ut pictura physiognomonia.

Poetics and poetry of the female portrait 65

Élisabeth Plas

Perception et construction des corps animaux

chez Balzac. Comédie humaine et Scènes animales /

Perception and construction of animal bodies in Balzac.

Comédie humaine and animal Scènes 81

Jean-Marie Roulin

« Horloges vivantes ».

Le corps et le temps dans Sarrasine /

“Living clocks”.

The body and time in Sarrasine 97

Madeleine Wolf

Balzac’s Belles-Noiseuses.

Troublemaking Bodies in Le Chef-d’œuvre inconnu 115

Marie-Christine Garneau de l’Isle-Adam

Petite ou grosse vérole ?

Le Curé de village, un roman balzacien ambigu /

Smallpox or the great pox?

Le Curé de village, an ambiguous Balzacian novel 131

Florence Terrasse-Riou

Eugénie et Louise.

Paroles brodées, paroles gelées /

Eugénie and Louise.

Embroidered words, frozen words 149

Bibliographie sélective / Selective bibliography 169

VARIA/VARIA

Lauren Bentolila-Fanon

Le poison dans Le Cousin Pons /

Poison in Le Cousin Pons 173

Morgane Cadieu

The Muddy Parvenu.

Reading the Urban Signs of Social Mobility 193

RUBRIQUE/COLUMN

Éric Bordas

Recherches balzaciennes / Balzac research 219

Résumés/Abstracts 235