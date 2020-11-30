Tenure Track Position: Assistant Professor of pre-19th century French studies

Department: European Studies, San Diego State University

Position description:

The Department of European Studies at San Diego State University invites applications for a tenure track assistant professor position in French to start in August 2021. Research specialization in pre-19th century French studies with preferred expertise in race/colonialism, women/gender, and/or sexuality/LGBTQ studies. We seek a dynamic colleague who can complement, strengthen, diversify, and expand the competencies of our program and department and contribute to fostering innovative collaborations with faculty in various units on campus.

Required qualifications/criteria:

PhD in hand by June 2021 in an appropriate field

Professional proficiency in French and in English

Strong research program with evidence of scholarly contributions commensurate with experience in the field

Ability and willingness to teach medieval to 18 th -century topics in French in undergraduate and graduate courses

Ability to work effectively with faculty, staff, and students from a variety of diverse backgrounds at a Hispanic-Serving Institution (see specific BIE criteria below)

Desirable qualifications/criteria:

Teaching experience in the U.S. university system

Ability and willingness to teach courses in French at all levels of the curriculum

Ability and willingness to serve as undergraduate advisor for French

Ability to contribute to undergraduate and graduate program revision and to develop innovative interdisciplinary courses

We are seeking applicants with demonstrated experience in and/or commitment to teaching and working effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and members of underrepresented groups. Candidates must satisfy two or more of the eight Building on Inclusive Excellence (BIE) criteria. In addition to your application letter, please provide a 300-word Diversity Statement describing how you meet at least two or more of the following BIE criteria:

Is engaged in service with underrepresented populations in higher education

Demonstrates knowledge of barriers for underrepresented students and faculty in higher education

Has experience or demonstrated commitment to teaching and mentoring underrepresented students

Integrates understanding of underrepresented populations and communities into research

Extends knowledge of opportunities and challenges in achieving artistic/scholarly success to members of an underrepresented group

Is committed to research that engages underrepresented communities

Shows expertise in cross-cultural communication and collaboration

Has research interests that contribute to diversity and equal opportunity in higher education

Candidates should apply through Interfolio at https://apply.interfolio.com/81429 by January 15, 2021. Interested applicants should submit an application letter, CV, 300-word diversity statement, writing sample (e.g. article, book chapter, dissertation chapter), a sample syllabus, evidence of teaching effectiveness (e.g. class evaluations, supervisor’s report), and three letters of recommendation. To ensure full consideration, application materials must be submitted by the deadline. Position will remain open until filled. For further information, please contact Professor Anne Donadey at adonadey@sdsu.edu

The Department of European Studies offers Bachelors’ degrees in European Studies, French and Francophone Studies, German, and Russian; minors in these fields as well as in Italian; and a Masters’ degree in French and Francophone Studies. We also serve students majoring in International Business and in Interdisciplinary Studies, among others. The department collaborates with other units on campus, including the Language Acquisition Resource Center, whose director is a faculty member in our department. We are deeply committed to fostering a learning environment supportive of diversity and inclusivity, in which all our faculty, staff and students are respected and represented. See our website at http://esdepartment.sdsu.edu/ for more information.

San Diego State University is a large, public, diverse, urban university and Hispanic-Serving Institution located on Kumeyaay lands with a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our student population is over 36,000 and we have approximately 5,850 faculty and staff. SDSU is currently designated as a Doctoral / Research-Intensive University by the Carnegie Foundation. Established in 1897, SDSU offers bachelor’s degrees in 96 areas, masters in 86 and doctorates in 24. See http://www.sdsu.edu for more information. Salary and benefits are competitive and are commensurate with experience and academic preparation. Our campus community is diverse in many ways, including race and ethnicity, religion, color, sex, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin, pregnancy, medical condition, and covered veteran status. We strive to build and sustain a welcoming environment for all.

The person holding this position is considered a “mandated reporter” under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed before any candidate can be offered a position with the CSU. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

SDSU is a Title IX, equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against persons on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and expression, marital status, age, disability, pregnancy, medical condition, or covered veteran status.