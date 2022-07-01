Tenure Track Assistant Professor of French

The Williams College Romance Languages Department welcomes applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of French, whose appointment will begin on July 1, 2022. We seek candidates with a record of outstanding teaching in French language who have scholarly expertise in French and/or Francophone literatures and cultures before 1800. We are particularly eager to meet candidates whose intellectual work centers on one or more of the following: intersectional approaches to race and ethnicity, environmental studies and ecocriticism, science and technology, digital and media studies, performance studies, or transnational studies. We invite applications from candidates whose scholarship takes French and/or Francophone Studies in new and exciting directions, and whose teaching finds innovative and dynamic ways of translating these fields of study to undergraduate students.

The teaching load includes four regular courses each year: two in French language and two in pre-1800 French and/or Francophone literature and culture (in the candidate’s areas of specialization). We are thus seeking outstanding teachers with demonstrated experience teaching French language, especially at the intermediate level. Candidates must also have demonstrated experience (and/or innovative and concrete course ideas) for teaching advanced-level courses in literature and culture, in their areas of specialization. The teaching load also includes a January course every other year. Candidates should have native or near-native fluency in French, and hold a Ph.D. in French Language and Literature, or in Comparative Literature (with a specialization in French and/or Francophone Studies), with their Ph.D. in hand by August 2022.

The college and department value teaching and research equally, and will expect the new colleague to contribute to the vitality of our vibrant French program, via dynamic courses, inspiring research, and extracurricular programming. For more on French at Williams, visit our website at: https://french.williams.edu

The department is especially interested in candidates who can contribute to the rich intellectual life of a campus comprising colleagues and students from widely diverse backgrounds. Candidates from groups that are underrepresented in academia are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications are due no later than November 15, 2021 and must include a cover letter, CV, and 3 letters of recommendation (at least one of which addresses the candidate’s promise as a teacher). In the cover letter, candidates should speak in detail about their scholarship, teaching experience, and ability to create inclusive classrooms for a diverse student population representing a wide range of races, ethnicities, religions, classes, genders, and sexualities. Email and paper applications will not be accepted. All materials should be addressed to Professor Brian Martin (Chair), and must be submitted through Interfolio using this link: http://apply.interfolio.com/92546

The search committee plans to conduct Zoom interviews with 12-15 semi-finalists in January. Candidates selected for these interviews will be asked to submit 2 syllabi before the interview: one for a language course, and one for a literature or culture course in their fields. During the 30-minute interview, candidates will be asked to discuss: their experience teaching French language (at the beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels, but especially at the intermediate level); their teaching of literature and culture courses in their fields (that they’ve offered and/or hope to offer at Williams); and their research agenda. The interviews will be conducted in English and French. Candidates should also be prepared to elaborate on their approaches to working with both students and colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

Finalist interviews (campus visits) will be conducted in February. Three or four candidates will be invited to campus for three-day in-person visits that will include:

• One sample class in French language, at the intermediate level (the equivalent of our French 103 or French 104). For more information, see: https://catalog.williams.edu/rlfr

• A research colloquium, for which candidates will be asked to pre-circulate a paper of no more than 30 pages for participants to read beforehand. During the colloquium, the candidate will summarize and contextualize the paper (15 minutes), before devoting the majority of time to leading discussion (45 minutes). This colloquium is an opportunity for candidates both to share their scholarly research and to demonstrate how they would teach an advanced literature or culture course in their field. The colloquium will include faculty and students in Romance Languages, and other faculty members whose interests overlap with those of the candidate.

• An interview with the college’s interdisciplinary Committee on Appointments and Promotions (CAP), whose members will have read the candidate’s materials before the interview, and will ask substantive questions about teaching and research.

• Conversations with members of the Romance Languages Department and French Student Advisory Committee.

• Following the campus visits, the department hopes to make an offer in March 2022.

If the COVID-19 pandemic makes in-person campus visits impossible, we will organize virtual campus visits (with the same events and timetable detailed above) on Zoom.

All offers of employment are contingent upon completion of a background check: http://dean-faculty.williams.edu/prospective-faculty/background-check-policy

Williams College is a liberal arts institution located in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts. The college has built its reputation on outstanding teaching and scholarship and on the academic excellence of its approximately 2,000 students. Please visit the Williams College website (http://www.williams.edu). Beyond meeting fully its legal obligations for non-discrimination, Williams College is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community where members from all backgrounds can live, learn, and thrive.