Scripps College, a women’s liberal arts college with a strong interdisciplinary tradition, invites applications for a tenure-track position in the department of French and Francophone Studies at the rank of Assistant Professor to begin in Fall 2023.

We are seeking candidates with primary research and teaching interests in French cultural studies or French intellectual history who work at the intersection of history, sociology, anthropology, or politics. A concentration on popular culture (in the French sense of culture populaire) or on material culture is desirable as is an interest in gender and sexuality studies or critical race theory. While we will consider any historical era, preference will be given to the medieval and early modern periods.

The successful candidate will be a dynamic teacher-scholar with a demonstrated record of excellence in teaching all levels of French language as well as courses on French history from a global perspective. The teaching load at Scripps is four courses per academic year and advising on senior theses is expected. Participation in the Scripps Core Curriculum in Interdisciplinary Humanities is expected. Native or near-native fluency in French and English is required. Ph.D. required.

Scripps College is one of the seven members of The Claremont Colleges cluster located 35 miles east of Los Angeles. In keeping with its ongoing commitment to build and support a diverse and equitable academic community, Scripps College actively encourages applications from women and members of historically underrepresented groups. Preference will be given to applicants committed to improving higher education for underrepresented students.

Review of applications will begin October 3rd, 2022 and applications must be received by November 7th, 2022 to be considered.

Applicants should submit the following materials online at http://apply.interfolio.com/111002: a letter of application, a C.V., a statement addressing how the candidate intends to contribute to the College’s goal of improving diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus, a teaching philosophy statement, a writing sample, and three current letters of reference.

Please no email submissions. For questions, please contact: Professor Nathalie Rachlin Chair, Search Committee, FrenchSearch@scrippscollege.edu