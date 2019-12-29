Temps et langage

(Les Cahiers Linguatek de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi », Iasi, Roumanie)

Pour son prochain numéro (7/8), Les Cahiers Linguatek, la revue biannuelle du Centre de Langues Modernes Appliquées et Communication « LINGUATEK » de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iaşi, Roumanie, lance un appel à contributions sur le thème TEMPS ET LANGAGE. Notre publication est ouverte aux chercheurs s’intéressant à la linguistique, psycholinguistique, littérature, didactique des langues, aussi bien qu’à la publicité, au cinéma & théâtre, aux arts du spectacle etc. Une section « Varia » de la revue est aussi ouverte, ainsi qu’une section réservée aux comptes-rendus des publications les plus récentes dans les domaines susmentionnés. La revue est indexée à partir de son numéro précédent (5/6) dans CEEOL.

Nous attendons vos propositions d’articles en français, anglais, espagnol, italien, allemand ou roumain jusqu’au 15 mars 2020, sur l’adresse evagrina.dirtu@tuiasi.ro, evagrinad@yahoo.com.

Toutes les propositions (d’environ 3000 signes), accompagnées d’une petite fiche biobibliographique, seront évaluées par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de refus sera envoyée avant le 30 mars 2020 ; la date limite des articles in extenso (6-12 pages) des auteurs acceptés sera le 28 juin 2020 ; un template sera indiqué aux auteurs acceptés, en vue d’une rédaction standardisée. La publication en format électronique et papier est prévue pour le mois de novembre 2020 ; la taxe de publication sera de 15 euros (+ frais d’expédition au cas où le volume imprimé est demandé).

URL de référence - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html

*

Time and Language (Linguatek Notebooks of “Gheorghe Asachi” University, Iasi, Romania)

For its next issue (7/8), Linguatek Notebooks, the biannual journal of the Centre for Applied Modern Languages and Communication “LINGUATEK” of “Gheorghe Asachi” University of Iaşi, Romania, launches a call for papers on the topic of TIME AND LANGUAGE. Our journal is open to researchers in the fields of linguistics, psycholinguistics, literature, language teachings, as well as advertising, film and drama studies, performing arts studies, etc. A “Varia” section of the journal is also available, as well as a section dedicated to reviews of the latest publications in the abovementioned fields. The journal is indexed, starting with its previous (5/6) issue, in CEEOL.

We are waiting for your paper proposals in French, English, Spanish, Italian, German or Romanian by 15 March 2020, to the email address evagrina.dirtu@tuiasi.ro, evagrinad@yahoo.com.

All abstracts (amounting to about 3000 characters), together with a short biobibliographical note, will be evaluated by the scientific committee and a notification of acceptance or refusal will be sent by 30 March 2020; the deadline for the accepted full-text papers (6-12 pages) will be 28 June 2020; a template with guidelines will be indicated to accepted authors subsequently. The publication, in an electronic and a paper format, is intended for the month of November 2020. The publication fees will be 15 Euros (+ shipping charges, in case the print issue is also demanded).

URL - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html