Teacher of Global Engagement Program in Zijingang Campus (Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, P. R. China)

Position Description & Responsibility:

Workload: 16 academic hours per week.

To offer courses on English to students of Zhejiang University, such as International relation theories, international organization and global governance, and studies on international conflicts, etc.

Organizing events, activities and workshops to create an encouraging learning environment and to enhance students' motivation in learning, discussing and doing related researches.

Doing research work on international relations, international politics, IOs, international development, or other related realms.

Completing other tasks requested by School of International Studies.

Participating actively in international exchange and cooperation of School of International Studies.

Knowledge, Skill & Experience:

PhD degree or Master`s Degree in politics, international relations, sociology, development studies, culture or other relevant disciplines.

English as native language, or equivalent English language proficiency

Ability to work in a team, and to teach and assess to agreed criteria.

Working experience in IOs or other related institutes are preferred.

Application Procedure:

To apply, please email the following documents to liyingchen@163.com:

A cover letter expressing your interest in the position and a brief summary of your approach to teaching at university.

CV that lists teaching experience, major research awards and honors, publications, history of research funding and mentorship.

Scanned copies of relevant degrees/diplomas, transcripts, and teaching certificates.

Remuneration: Competitive remuneration package based on experience and qualification.