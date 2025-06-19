PhD Position in Medical / Legal Humanities / Cultural Studies (Université de Saint-Gall, Suisse)

Call for Applications:

PhD Position in Medical/Legal Humanities / Cultural Studies

University of St Gallen

We invite applications for a fully funded PhD position (100%) as part of the ERC/SERI Assisted Lab team at University of St. Gallen, starting September 2025. The successful candidate will join an interdisciplinary and internationally engaged research environment to explore the intersection of cultural narratives and law-making in assisted dying.

Project Description:

This PhD project will investigate how personal stories—as told in cultural productions such as films, memoirs, documentaries, literature, and media—shape and influence law-making on assisted dying across different jurisdictions. Grounded in a comparative law perspective, the research will engage with multiple national or regional legal contexts to assess:

· Which stories are heard in debates and legislation around assisted dying.

· The role of law-maker privilege in determining whose voices count in policy-making.

· The cultural dimensions of law-making, including how societal narratives and symbolic representations affect legal outcomes.

· The influence and privilege of cultural actors—writers, filmmakers, journalists, and others—in shaping public discourse and legal reform.

We seek an innovative and critical scholar who can contribute to the growing field of medical humanities while addressing pressing ethical, cultural, and legal questions around end-of-life care.

Candidate Profile:

We welcome applicants with a strong academic background in law, legal humanities, film studies, media studies, cultural studies, sociology, comparative literature, or a related discipline, with a demonstrated interest in legal and ethical issues. Candidates must have completed (or be near completion of) a Master’s degree with distinction and be prepared to conduct research at the intersection of culture and comparative law. We particularly welcome applications from individuals with a background or demonstrated interest in the legal humanities.

Required qualifications:

· Excellent academic record

· Training in qualitative and/or textual analysis

· Familiarity with or interest in legal theory, medical ethics, or bioethics

· Strong writing and communication skills in English

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively

· Applicants will pursue their doctoral studies within the DOK Ph.D. Programme in Organization Studies and Cultural Theory at the University of St. Gallen (www.dok.unisg.ch). Please ensure that you meet the formal admission requirements for the program by contacting zulassung@unisg.ch. Kindly include the confirmation email from the Admissions Office with your application materials.

Desirable qualifications:

· Knowledge of, or interest in, multiple legal or cultural contexts

· Knowledge of languages other than English

· Experience with interdisciplinary research

· Interest in assisted dying, end-of-life policy, or narrative medicine

What We Offer:

· A 3–year fully funded PhD position (100%)

· Integration into a dynamic, interdisciplinary research team

· Opportunities for international research and conference participation

· Supervision from leading scholars in medical humanities, law, and cultural studies

How to Apply:

Please submit the following documents in a single PDF file:

· Cover Letter (max. 2 pages), outlining your interest in the topic and your approach to the proposed research

· CV, including academic background and relevant experience

· A writing sample (e.g. MA thesis chapter or article)

· Names and contact details of two academic referees / Two letters of reference

· Email confirming that formal requirements to be admitted to DOK program are met

Deadline for applications: 31 July 2025

Inquiries should be sent to: anna.elsner@unisg.ch

Applications in one single PDF should be sent to: alexander.meienberger@unisg.ch

We strongly encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds, particularly those underrepresented in academia.