Supernumerary Teaching Fellowship in Early Modern French,

St John's College, University of Oxford

closing date 21 June 2021

St. John's College, University of Oxford, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for a five-year fixed-term Supernumerary Teaching Fellowship (without membership of Governing Body), with effect from 1 October 2021. Applications for this post are particularly welcome from women and black and minority ethnic candidates, who are under-represented in academic posts in Oxford.

The annual salary will be on the University’s Grade 6 for Academic Staff (currently £29,176 - £34,804). The Fellow will have rights to lunches and dinners without charge during those weeks of the year when the kitchen is open, the use of an office, and certain College benefits and allowances including teaching and research expenses (currently up to a maximum of £3,000 per year) and a housing allowance (currently £10,560 per year).

The person appointed will be expected to teach undergraduates up to a maximum of eight hours each week averaged over the three eight-week terms and play a full part in the organization and teaching in French in St. John’s for undergraduates reading for the BA in Modern Languages and various Joint Schools, and to undertake research. The Fellow will also be expected to share administrative and pastoral duties, participate in year abroad administration, in the undergraduate admissions process, College Open Days and school visits. The College is seeking a candidate with a firm commitment to undergraduate teaching and pastoral care who will be prepared to be a regular presence in and contribute fully to the life of the College.

Candidates must be able to teach the Early Modern Literature (1530-1800) paper (Paper VII) and the pre-nineteenth century part of the Modern Literature (1715 to the present) paper (Paper VIII) together with appropriate Prescribed Authors (Paper X). They must also be prepared to teach a significant part of the first year literature syllabus and to teach French to English translation. They must demonstrate an ability to teach effectively, to contribute to the organisation of the degree and some College administration, and that they have the interpersonal skills necessary for the pastoral care of students.

Details of the undergraduate syllabus in French can be found at http://www.mod-langs.ox.ac.uk/french

The election to the Fellowship will be for one year in the first instance, renewable subject to a satisfactory report on the specific duties. No duties are required for the University and the approval of the College must be sought before any are undertaken. A one-year period of sabbatical leave will be made available in the fifth and final year of the appointment, to permit the Fellow to further his or her research.

The person appointed will have or will have obtained by 1st September 2021 a doctorate degree in French and will be expected to engage in original research.

This is a fixed-term career development post intended for candidates who are at an early stage of their academic career. The Governing Body of St John's College has endorsed the principle of career development for all fixed-term teaching posts which extend for one year or more. The purpose of this is entirely constructive, and designed to ensure that postholders have access to appropriate support and advice during their period of employment by the College.

St John's College

Established in 1555 as a constituent college of the University of Oxford, St John's College fosters excellence in education and research. It is one of the largest among Oxford Colleges and nearly every subject studied at the University has its representation. Today, St John's is home to approximately 390 undergraduates, 250 graduate students, 100 fellows and 25 College lecturers. A vibrant international community, it fosters intellectual rigour, creativity, and independence in its students, teachers, and researchers. The College supports a range of research activities including discussions, seminars, workshops, public lectures and visiting scholar schemes, as well as the Research Centre, which particularly emphasizes interdisciplinary approaches. While scholarly publication is naturally at the heart of our research endeavours, the fellowship is also committed to informing policy and public debate, and to teaching that is informed by research findings.

French at St John's

St John’s admits around six to eight undergraduates in French each year to read the four-year Modern Languages course, including joint schools involving Classics, Modern History, English, Philosophy and Middle Eastern Languages.

The successful candidate will join a vigorous Modern Languages team in the College including Official Fellows in French and in German, Specialist Language Teachers in French and German, College Lecturers in French Linguistics, Russian, Spanish, Italian and German, and Lectors in French and German.

Duties

The successful candidate will be required:

(i) to provide eight hours of teaching in French (tutorials and classes) during each week of full term, as directed by the Senior Tutor;

(ii) to share pastoral duties and participate in the organisation of teaching in French in the College;

(iii) to engage in research and publication in Early modern French Studies;

(iv) to undertake a reasonable share of College administrative duties;

(v) to participate in the undergraduate admissions process in College;

(vi) to contribute as appropriate to the College’s access and outreach initiatives.

Selection Criteria

The appointee will be able to demonstrate:

(i) an ability to give tutorials in Early Modern French Literature and seminars in French to English translation;

(ii) an ability to provide a high standard of teaching to very able and challenging undergraduates;

(iii) good communication skills and evidence of the sensitivity required to deal effectively with pastoral duties;

(iv) an excellent research record appropriate to the stage of the candidate's career and clear potential for outstanding future research in French Studies;

(v) published research or the clear promise of such achievement;

(vi) willingness to participate in, and to encourage, the academic life of the College;

(vii) willingness to participate in College administration;

(viii) willingness to take part in Open Days, schools visits and other outreach, and widening

participation-related activities.

*

Application procedure

There is no application form. Candidates should email a covering letter, a curriculum vitae with details of qualifications and experience, and a statement of current research interests and publications to academic.vacancies@sjc.ox.ac.uk. Applications should be in the form of a single PDF file. Candidates must also provide the names of two academic referees who should be asked to email their applications to the same address.

Both applications and references should reach the College no later than noon on Monday 21st June 2021. Interviews will take place in the week commencing 28th June 2021. Late applications will not be accepted.

Candidates are encouraged to include a completed equal opportunities monitoring form with their application. Your information will not form part of the selection process and will not be disclosed to the selection panel. Please send this electronically as a separate PDF document to academic.vacancies@sjc.ox.ac.uk.

The appointment will be subject to the provision of proof of the right to work in the UK.

Equal Opportunities

St John’s College is an Equal Opportunities Employer. Further information can be obtained on the College website at: https://www.sjc.ox.ac.uk/discover/about-college/legal/college-policies/

Please consult:

https://www.sjc.ox.ac.uk/discover/vacancies/supernumerary-teaching-fellowship-early-modern-french/