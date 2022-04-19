Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj, Romania

Call for Papers



Studia Universitatis Babeș-Bolyai. Philologia 3/2022



Miscellanea Section







Studia Universitatis Babeș-Bolyai. Philologia, a refereed quarterly journal published by the Faculty of Letters in Cluj, Romania (indexed Web of Science - Emerging Sources Citation Index, ERIH PLUS, Index Copernicus, EBSCO, PROQUEST, CEEOL, Gale MLA), invites submissions of original manuscripts in the form of scientific articles to be included in the Miscellanea section of issue 3 (2022).



The journal seeks submissions on a wide range of topics within the following fields and subfields: literary studies, literary history and theory, comparative literature, cultural studies, gender studies, digital humanities, ecocriticism, theoretical and applied linguistics, semiotics, pragmatics, translation studies, foreign language teaching, and new educational technologies.



The articles may be written in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. Instructions for authors can be found on the journal’s webpage: http://studia.ubbcluj.ro/serii/philologia/pdf/Instructions_En.pdf. All submissions will be evaluated by way of a double-blind peer-review process and the authors will receive the evaluation reports.



Please email your articles (5,000-7,000 words), abstracts (250 words, in English and Romanian), 5-6 keywords and a short biographical note to studia.philologia@lett.ubbcluj.ro. Foreign authors may request the journal editors’ assistance in translating the title, abstract and keywords into Romanian.



Deadline for submissions: 30 June 2022.