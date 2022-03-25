New College, Oxford and Merton College, Oxford invite applications for a post of Stipendary Lecturer in French language, which is tenable for a period of 2 years from 1 October 2022.

The person appointed will be expected to teach French language to undergraduates at all levels in the two colleges, as part of degree courses involving French in the Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages at the University of Oxford.

The successful candidate will be fluent in spoken and written French, equivalent to native-speaker level.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday 13 April 2022. Further particulars and details of how to apply are here: https://isw.changeworknow.co.uk/new_college_oxford/vms/e/careers/positions/aVGzOu8XrmrywEIklgNog1