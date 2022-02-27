Online-ZOOM

LSU French Studies & Comparative Literature Graduate Student Associations:

Space & place. How Locations People Inhabit Influence Individual & Shared Human Experiences.

Virtual Conference



April 7-9, 2022

CALL FOR PAPERS



This year’s conference will center around themes of space and place—Presenters will consider ideas about how diverse spaces hold unique meanings to different people at varying moments in time. This topic will explore how these interactions shape social and political thought and whether or not the spaces people occupy construct a reciprocal dialogue between individual and milieu. We aim to create a community of presenters and participants broadly interested in sacred land preservation, the climate of alliances, the intersectionality of race, class, gender, and climate destruction; the phenomenology of living not just among humans but with all other beings, within the Anthropocene. We welcome authors from Anglophone, Francophone, Hispanophone, and all other communities. Final papers should be in either English or French.

Topics can include but are not limited to: French & Francophone Studies, Postcolonial Studies, Comparative Literature, Medieval Studies, Linguistics, Gender Studies, Ecocriticism, Exile & Migration Studies, Anthropology, and Religious Studies



Presentation duration may be 15-20 minutes.



We welcome abstracts of 250 words. They should be accompanied by a short biography including your university and the area of study.



Abstracts should be sent to frenchcomplitgrad@gmail.com



Deadline for submissions: March 15, 2022