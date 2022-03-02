Social sciences and Humanities: between constant/ static and changing/ change (Konya, Turquie)

Konya, Turquie

Social sciences and Humanities: between constant/ static and changing/ change

Konya, Turquie, 26-28 juillet 2022

Studying the problematic of social sciences and humanities with all its variables in order to analyze the phenomenon related to these fields is quite difficult. That is why; researchers found it highly important to solve this complexity or at least try to clarify it; since these phenomena reflect on different political, economic, cultural and social levels. In this context; a number of contributions surfaced to develop a critical and epstimological understanding for the numerous research questions. This seminar aims at defining a methodology to study both social sciences and humanities which are as far away as possible from subjectivity; for choosing a good methodology facilitates the process of extrapolating the social phenomenon and verifying its hypotheses in a scientific way to explain it, find solutions to it, and predict it.

The enormous evolution in the scientific field allowed for knwoldge to be trasformed into sciences; for instance, studies done by the physicist Werner Heisenbergcontributed immensily in developping other sciences and creating deep epstimological discussions; by going from the logic of inevitability to the logic of relativism, giving a strong impetus to the emergence of the social and human sciences.

The discussions surrounding the topics and approaches that the social and human sciences can adopt have shown a difference in the perceptions that study the various phenomena belonging to these sciences, and this is due to the complexity and intertwining which distinguish the human behavior. For example; When the physicist and mathematician "Albert Einstein" wrote to the psychologist "Sigmund Freud" to fing a way to save humanity from the danger of wars; Freud replied that itw as hard to analyze human behavior because it is particulary complex and rarely motivated by only one reason.

In addition to the features of complexity and interwining, social and human sciences are trapped in the constant change of human behavior, so what was seen as true before; can very well be seen as unacceptable shortly after and vice versa.

The multiplicity of concepts and perceptions in the social sciences resulted in the diversity of the ideas put forward. This is why we intend to address these ideas within a specific problematic that can bring together disciplines under the social and human sciences, and this, in the form of an international forum on the days of 26/28 November 2021; entitled: the social sciences and humanities: Between constant and variable.

The problematic of the seminar:

We begin with the main research problem dealing with the changes taking place in the field of social sciences that have imposed on researchers and students of these fields a change in the approach explaining phenomena to reach accurate conclusions in the different fields associated with them, which necessitated addressing each field related to it based on its specificity.

The sections of the forum reinforce the idea of ​​exchanging visions and ideas between researchers to clarify what is constant and what is changing in the social sciences based on their relativity as a science. The sections have discussed many fields (archeology, geography, approach to religions, sports sciences, education sciences, literature and linguistics)

The objectives of the seminar

This form aims at achieving many objectives:

Achieving scientific rapprochement between the fields of social sciences and humanities.

Providing an accurate methodology to study the social sciences and humanities.

Explaining and analyzing the largest possible number of phenomena.

Working on creating a continuous scientific tradition to discuss various scientific phenomena.

Providing a scientific addition in the social sciences to keep abreast of developments in the international system.

Reviving cultural exchange between the various participating nationalities to discuss as much information as possible.

Supporting the spirit of scientific innovation.

Achieving an epistemological criticism based on the idea that "the opposite of the truth is another truth, not a mistake."

The axes of the seminar

1- Political sceince

Civil-Military Relations.

Democraticchange and Democratic Transition in the Arab Countries.

Cyber warfare.

The wave of normalization for the Arab countries and its future effects on their societies and its reflection on the Palestinian cause.

Modern security threats.

Conflict management and peace building (Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria).

New theoretical conceptions of the international system (the major theoretical dialogues).

The future of regional blocs.

Building the modern nation state.

Governance.

Local groups.

Economic development.

Foreign policy.

The new theoretical concept in the Political sciences.

2- Economy

Islamic economy

Banks and insurance

Electronic management

Digital Marketing in the World

Investing outside of hydrocarbons.

Digital Finance.

Human capital.

Sustainability.

Accounting and auditing.

Knowledge economy.

Purple Economy.

Blue Economy.

The new theoretical concept in the economic sciences

In-depth Macroeconomics.

The global financial and monetary system.

3- law

Diplomatic immunity.

International humanitarian law.

Legislations to combat cyber-crime.

Environmental legislation.

The law’s view of biological warfare.

Party systems.

Judicial independence: models and solutions.

Parliament.

New perceptions in public law.

New perceptions in private law.

New perceptionsBusiness Law.

The new theoretical concept in the law sciences

Legal protection for vulnerable groups and children.

New methodological and theoretical perceptions in family law.

Constitutional amendments.

Globalization of incriminating texts.

Ombudsman.

4-sociology

Community Security.

Social participation.

Scientific research in social sciences.

Social culture.

Socialization.

Digital Sociology.

Social Welfare.

Deprivation and social violence.

Social media and societal values.

Disintegration of the family.

Social management, social relations.

The new theoretical concept in the social sciences.

5-psychology

Modern applications of psychological treatment.

New trends in psychology.

Educational Psychology.

Psychology of Crisis Management.

Psychology and social media issues.

Psychology of people with special needs.

Child psychology.

Clinical Psychology.

The new theoretical concept in the Psychology sciences.

7-History

Influential historical figures.

The modern and medieval history of the Middle East and North Africa.

Islamic civilization.

History of the Ottoman Empire.

Archeology with all its specializations.

Contemporary Anthropological Studies.

Cultural transition and anthropology.

Anthropological studies and the difference between people.

The role of anthropology in serving humanity

8- Media & commenication

Digital Journalism.

Media culture and values ​.

Media discourse.

Freedom of speech and opinion.

Traditional media and social networking sites.

- Traditional newspapers in the digital life.

The role of the media in supporting development.

The role of the media in societal security.

Intellectual and conceptual perceptions in the science of media.

Mass Communication.

The new theoretical concept in the Communication sciences.

The digital divide.

educational media

Television discourse and identity making.

The role of media and communication in democratic transformations within the Arab region.

The media’s contribution to promoting preventive programs and fighting the Corona pandemic (Covid 19).

9-geography

The relationship of geography with other sciences.

Renewable energy.

Political Geography.

Geopolitics.

Urban preparation.

Human geography.

Military geography.

The new theoretical concept in the Geography sciences

10- Women's political participation

Women and Parliament.

Women and the justice.

The role of women in economic development.

Women and rural education.

The role of women in building peace.

Violations of women’s rights in international conflicts.

Employment of women in security threats.

Legal engineering of women's rights.

The role of women in scientific research.

11-Religions

Dialogue of Civilizations.

Religious renewal and reform.

Political Islam.

Religious culture.

Religious philosophy and the science of religions.

Jurisprudence and Hadith Sciences.

12-Literature

Modern literary criticism.

Literary renewal.

Translation.

Feminist Literature.

Discourse analysis.

General Linguistics.

Phonological linguistics.

Applied Linguistics.

Knowledge of dialects.

The Arabic language for non-native speakers.

13- Sports Sciences

Sports Nutrition.

Sports’ Biomechanics.

Contemporary teaching methods in sports science.

Sport and its relationship to medicine.

Training Sciences.

The new theoretical concept in the sport sciences.

Financing and privatization in the sports field.

Recent trends in the development of sports performance.

14- Education

New technologies in education.

Comparison between private and public education.

New curricula in education.

Importing models and the extent of their success in Arab countries.

Professionalism and honesty.

The new theoretical concept in the education sciences.

Participation’ regulations

The abstracts sent must not exceed 500 words, excluding the participant's personal information and miniature biography.

Abstracts are sent according to the attached form.

Each participant determines the number of the axe in which they are participating.

Bilateral participations are accepted in the conference, provided that the center takes care of one participant only.

The research must not be previously published or participated with by the researcher in another forum or drawn from a thesis.

the research must be committed to seriousness and scientific originality.

The research paper sent should not be more than 18pages and not less than 11pages, counting the references and appendices.

Use the A4 size for the page.

The center uses the APAschool in referencing.

Simplified Arabic is used in the text in volume 14 and in the margin 12.

Times New Roman is used in the text 14 and in the margin 11.

The paper must be written with the program (Word).

All abstracts should be sent to the e-mail of the forum Email : conf-science@icshrs.com

Important dates :

Abstract sending date: 20/07/2021 to 02/03/2022.

Date of response to accepted abstracts: 04/03/2022 to 10/03/2022.

Date of sending the papers: 11/03/2022.

Deadline for sending papers: 11/05/2022.

The priveleges of the participation

Conference date: 26/28 july 2021.

Certificate of participation signed by the International Center for Studies and Research in Social Sciences and Humanities / Britain and The Turkish Centre for Global and Area Studies (TIGA)/ Necmettin Erbakan University-turkey/ and The Security Dimensions Team in Algerian and African Relations PRFU under n° (G02L01UN160320200006) / University of Algiers 3 and Laboratory of means of communication and health security / Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences / University of Algiers 3.

Send all center activities via e-mail.

Publication of the forum’s works in the book of the forum, to be delivered two months after the conference.

Publication of the best entries in internationally numbered peer-reviewed journals.

Participation fees

Accompany the organizing committee for researchers to ensure their comfort and facilitate their stay in konya.

- Fees

Type of participation

Participation with a paper

450 euro

B provide for:

Overnight in a very respectable hotel in Konya (four nights and three days, in double and triple rooms).

eating days of the Forum. (Full meals breakfast - lunch - dinner).

• Break (coffee - appetizers...).

provide for the transfer from Istanbul Airport to Konya Airport.

Transportation from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the airport.

Conference bag.

Participation with a paper

200 euro

• Taking care of meals on all days of the forum.

• Break (coffee - appetizers...)

• Conference bag.

Participation certificate : zoom

140 euro

• Attendance via the ZOOM platform (there are 14 platforms for each specialty, in addition to a comprehensive platform for specializations).

algerian researchers can send the amount in Algerian dinars.

We will provide researchers with the payment method after accepting the abstracts.

There is a discount of 30 euros for the universities that we have partnered with.

: In case the host country decided to end up the scientific gathering, the conference will remain via the zoom telepathy feature.

The languages used in the forum

Arabic

Turkish

English

French.