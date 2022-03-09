*The Society for French Studies 2022 Visiting International Fellowship scheme. Deadline 1 May 2022.*



The Society for French Studies is delighted to announce the return of the Visiting International Fellowship scheme. The deadline for this round is 1 May 2022. The Society strongly encourages applications to support visits from scholars in all parts of the world, including Africa, Australasia and the Caribbean. The key objective of the Fellowship grant is to promote the internationalization of French Studies in the UK and Ireland through collaborative work; the Fellow will be encouraged to use the occasion to further their own academic interests, and to visit more than one UK institution. Visits should be of no more than eight weeks’ duration and, given the delay in resuming the scheme this year, would be expected to take place in the second half of the 2022-23 academic year. A longer period may be appropriate if additional funding is available from institutional sources.



Full details of how to apply are on the Society’s website: www.sfs.ac.uk/funding-visiting-fellowships/.



Applications must be completed by an academic member of staff in the UK or Irish host institution. The UK or Irish host applicant is also expected to organise, direct and take academic and organisational responsibility of the fellowship. Host applicants must be members of or associated with Higher Education departments of French (or departments which teach French) in the UK and Ireland. Main applicants must also be members of the Society for French Studies. No more than one application may be submitted by any institution in one academic year (this applies to collegiate and non-collegiate universities alike, and includes joint applications from two or institutions).



The Society will offer a grant of up to £5,000 to support travel, accommodation, subsistence and other expenses; up to an additional £500 is also available to cover the costs of visiting other institutions in the UK or Ireland. Personal expenditure on items such as visa costs, car hire and health insurance are not eligible, and it is expected that host institutions will offer support for these. Application for this award will be competitive, and it cannot be made retrospectively. Informal enquiries can be directed to Professor Azzedine Haddour, University College London, a.haddour@ucl.ac.uk.



https://www.sfs.ac.uk/funding/visiting-fellowships