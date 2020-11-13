Sessional Instructor, Italian, School of Languages, Linguistics, Literatures and Cultures

Job ID: 21605

Updated: October 26, 2020

Location: Main Campus

Position Description

The School of Languages, Linguistics, Literatures and Cultures (LLLC) in the Faculty of Arts invites applications to teach the following course section as a Sessional Instructor in the winter session.*

ITAL 203 L02 MWF 11-11:50 Beginners' Italian II

Qualifications:

Candidates with a completed doctoral degree in Italian in hand and up-to-date experience in teaching methodology will be given preference. The successful candidate must have excellent teaching ability as assessed by members of the search committee.

Additionally, the candidate must be committed to and be able to demonstrate high academic rigour by means of:

Past examinations administered

Course syllabi

Corrected writing assignments

Attendance to strict, professional course outcomes as articulated by the Spanish Studies and Italian Studies Division as well as by international, professional governing bodies.

The University of Calgary will use online modes of course delivery in the winter term. The instructor of this course should be comfortable with online modes of course delivery and students' remote learning. The instructor will be responsible for thoughtful course design and meaningful opportunities for student engagement. In support of these teaching and learning efforts, The University of Calgary offers regular workshops https://taylorinstitute.ucalgary.ca/teaching-continuity/find-a-session, support for offering courses online, https://taylorinstitute.ucalgary.ca/teaching-continuity, and resources for designing online courses https://taylorinstitute.ucalgary.ca/resources/online-learning.

To apply:

Submit a letter of application addressed to Dr. F. Cadel, Chair of the Division of Spanish Studies and Italian Studies, indicating the course and the session that you are interested in teaching. This letter should speak to your qualifications to teach the course. Your application package should also include:

A current, up-to-date CV (if not already on file)

Three confidential letters of reference (if not already on file)

Statement of teaching philosophy and methods. Provide a brief statement that addresses the specific goals and objectives of the course(s) you have taught. Give at least one example of successful strategies you have used.

Course descriptions of courses you have taught. Please specify if the course description was created by you or by a course coordinator.

Course syllabi for the previous course descriptions.

Teaching evaluations from a course that you have taught before.

Student evaluations (if available). Please comment on what, in your opinion, worked well in your class, what presented difficulties and what are the possible solutions.

The application package should be directed to slllcapp@ucalgary.ca.

The application deadline is November 16, 2020.

Please note that incomplete applications will not be considered.

The Hiring Committee or delegate may need to access the teaching evaluation results (including USRIs) for those who have taught at the University of Calgary before, as part of the selection process. By submitting your application, you have given consent for the Hiring Committee to review your USRI(s).

For more information on the School of Languages, Linguistics, Literatures and Cultures and the University of Calgary, please visit our website at: slllc.ucalgary.ca

The amount of remuneration is calculated according to the Collective Agreement, Schedule B. Please see the Faculty Association's website at http://www.ucalgary.ca/TUCFA for further information regarding conditions of employment and remuneration.

We thank you for your application. Only successful applicants will be contacted.

*All courses are subject to budgetary approval. An offer of a Term Certain Sessional Instructor appointment may be cancelled in whole or in part by the Governors prior to the commencement of the appointment term (23.10 in the Collective Agreement)

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada will be given priority.

The University of Calgary respects, appreciates and encourages diversity.

The University of Calgary has launched an institution-wide Indigenous Strategy in line with the foundational goals of Eyes High, committing to creating a rich, vibrant, and culturally competent campus that welcomes and supports Indigenous Peoples, encourages Indigenous community partnerships, is inclusive of Indigenous perspectives in all that we do.

The University of Calgary recognizes that a diverse staff/faculty benefits and enriches the work, learning and research experiences of the entire campus and greater community. We are committed to removing barriers that have been historically encountered by some people in our society. We strive to recruit individuals who will further enhance our diversity and will support their academic and professional success while they are here. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority. In this connection, at the time of your application, please answer the following question: Are you a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada? (Yes/No)

