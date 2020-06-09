Dublin

Call for participation:

Session Lexicographic Studies of Arts in The Renaissance Society of America annual meeting,

Dublin, 7-10 April 2021

The use of digital textual analysis tools has marked a profound renewal of studies on artistic lexicography in different languages, which has led to the creation and the putting online of numerous databases that have made available and usable wide sets of texts related to art. Digitization, indexing and marking simplify the search for occurrences in large corpora and make it possible to study translations, the treatment of literary motifs and the lexicological characteristics of texts, which are in this way made available to the scientific community.

This panel aims to bring together coordinators of digital projects - completed or in progress - around the lexicon and the scientific edition of texts of artistic or technical literature, with researchers who have adopted this terminological approach to analyze in an innovative way well known or unpublished texts, related to the production, the practice of the arts and interpretative theories derived from practice and which marked the history of taste. The papers will aim to provoke discussions about the method, contributions and perspectives of the lexicographic approach in the artistic field, in an interdisciplinary logic, in order to federate language historians, digital humanities specialists and art historians.

Interested participants should send an abstract (200 words) and CV to

Anna Sconza (anna.sconza@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr) and

Margherita Quaglino (margherita.quaglino@unito.it),

by July 15, 2020.