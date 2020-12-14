Sapienza Summer School 2021 - The Cultural Heritage and Memory of Totalitarianism

Sapienza, Università di Roma, 14-25 juin 2021

The Cultural Heritage and Memory of Totalitarianism explores the legacy of Fascism in Italy blending unique in situ visits to art, architecture and historical monuments led by international experts and classes on literature, film and culture led by Sapienza faculty. The goal is to broaden the scholarly assessment of the period and to suggest innovative curricula for students in the humanities, who are also interested in working in museums and cultural institutes in Italy and abroad. The heritage of Fascism will be approached in the context of Nazism and Stalinism, and framed within the broader scenario of European colonialism. Special focus will be given to the analysis of totalitarianism’s influence on postcolonial dictatorships and post-WWII culture. Students will be solicited to elaborate on the transnational impact of artistic and cultural experiences born in Italy and especially Rome, beginning with visual and literary texts that interpret Fascism and the transition to democracy.

Eligibility

The course is targeted to international and Italian graduate students in the Humanities, who are interested in disciplines such as memory and heritage studies, comparative literature and history, but also in curatorial and museum studies. BA students working on their final project are also eligible.

How to apply

The guidelines for the application process can be found on the website of the Summer School. Deadline for submission: 1 February 2021.

Further information

Visit the Summer School website: https://sites.google.com/uniroma1.it/culturalheritage

Write to: summerschoolculturalheritage.lcm@uniroma1.it