Sylvie Patron (dir.)

Optional-Narrator Theory. Principles, Perspectives, Proposals

University of Nebraska Press

PRÉSENTATION

Twentieth-century narratology fostered the assumption, which distinguishes narratology from previous narrative theories, that all narratives have a narrator. Since the first formulations of this assumption, however, voices have come forward to denounce oversimplifications and dangerous confusions of issues. Optional-Narrator Theory is the first collection of essays to focus exclusively on the narrator from the perspective of optional-narrator theories.



Sylvie Patron is a prominent advocate of optional-narrator theories, and her collection boasts essays by many prominent scholars—including Jonathan Culler and John Brenkman—and covers a breadth of genres, from biblical narrative to poetry to comics. This volume bolsters the dialogue among optional-narrator and pan-narrator theorists across multiple fields of research. These essays make a strong intervention in narratology, pushing back against the widespread belief among narrative theorists in general and theorists of the novel in particular that the presence of a fictional narrator is a defining feature of fictional narratives. This topic is an important one for narrative theory and thus also for literary practice.



Optional-Narrator Theory advances a range of arguments for dispensing with the narrator, except when it can be said that the author actually “created” a fictional narrator.

Sylvie Patron is a senior lecturer and research supervisor at Université de Paris. She is the author or editor of several books on narrative theory in French and English, including The Death of the Narrator and Other Essays.

SOMMAIRE

Introduction – Sylvie Patron

Part 1. Optional-Narrator Theory in Literary Studies

1. Some Problems concerning Narrators of Novels and Speakers of Poems – Jonathan Culler

2. Implied Authors and Imposed Narrators—or Actual Authors? – Brian Boyd

3. Real Authors, Real Narrators, and the Rhetoric of Fiction – Vincenz Pieper

4. Voice and Time – John Brenkman

5. The Narrator: A Historical and Epistemological Approach to Narrative Theory – Sylvie Patron

6. Biblical Narrative and the Death of the Narrator – Robert S. Kawashima

7. The Narrator in Biblical Narratives – Greger Andersson

8. Narrator Theory and Medieval English Narratives – A. C. Spearing

9. Marquis de Sade’s Narrative Despotism: The Mystified Magistrate and The Misfortunes of Virtue – Marc Hersant

Part 2. Optional-Narrator Theory before and beyond Literature

10. Silent Self and the Deictic Imaginary: Hamburger’s Radical Insight – Mary Galbraith

11. Aesthetic Theory Meets Optional-Narrator Theory – Lars-Åke Skalin

12. The Vanishing Narrator Meets the Fundamental Narrator: On the Literary Historical and Transmedial Limitations of the Narrator Concept – Kai Mikkonen

13. A Paradox of Cinematic Narration – Paisley Livingston