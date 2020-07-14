Digitizing Enlightenment: Digital Humanities and the Transformation of Eighteenth-Century Studies

Edited by Simon Burrows and Glenn Roe

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment 2020:07

ISBN: 9781789621945, 422 pages, £65.00

Highlighting current and future research methods and directions for digital eighteenth-century studies, and written by some of the most pioneering digital humanities scholars, this book offers a monument to the current state of digital work on the enlightenment, an overview of current findings, and a vision statement for future research.

The first book length survey of the impact of digital humanities on our understanding of a key historical period and paradigm.

Researchers on some of the most exciting, important and innovative digital humanities projects explore their methods, findings and contribution to enlightenment studies.

A state of the art guide to current research in digital humanities.

Featuring contributions from Keith Michael Baker, Elizabeth Andrews Bond, Robert M. Bond, Simon Burrows, Catherine Nicole Coleman, Melanie Conroy, Charles Cooney, Nicholas Cronk, Dan Edelstein, Chloe Summers Edmondson, the late Richard Frautschi, Clovis Gladstone, Howard Hotson, Angus Martin, Katherine McDonough, Alicia C. Montoya, Robert Morrissey, Laure Philip, Jeffrey S. Ravel, Glenn Roe, and Sean Takats.

***

"The long eighteenth century has been blessed by a number of high-profile and long-established digital projects. [...] This made the Enlightenment a natural laboratory for exploring the possibilities and achievements of the Digital Humanities for transforming scholarship on a single historical era." (Read the editors’ accompanying blog post)

***

Table of Contents:

List of figures and tables

Keith Michael Baker, Preface

Simon Burrows and Glenn Roe, Introduction: Digitizing Enlightenment

I. Digital projects, past and present

Robert Morrissey and Glenn Roe, The ARTFL Encyclopédie and the aesthetics of abundance

Nicholas Cronk, Electronic Enlightenment: recreating the Republic of Letters

Dan Edelstein, Mapping the Republic of Letters: history of a digital humanities project

Howard Hotson, Cultures of Knowledge in transition: Early Modern Letters Online as an experiment in collaboration, 2009-2018

Jeffrey S. Ravel, The Comédie-Française Registers Project: questions of audience

Angus Martin and the late Richard Frautschi, Towards a new bibliography of eighteenth-century French fiction

Simon Burrows, The FBTEE revolution: mapping the Ancien Régime book trade and the future of historical bibliometric research

Alicia C. Montoya, Shifting perspectives and moving targets: from conceptual vistas to bits of data in the first year of the MEDIATE project

II. Digital methods and innovations

Catherine Nicole Coleman, Seeking the eye of history: the design of digital tools for Enlightenment studies

Elizabeth Andrews Bond and Robert M. Bond, Topic modelling the French pre-Revolutionary press

Katherine McDonough, Putting the eighteenth century on the map: French geospatial data for digital humanities research

Laure Philip, The illegal book trade revisited: an insight into database protocols and pitfalls

Melanie Conroy and Chloe Summers Edmondson, The empire of letters: Enlightenment-era French salons

Clovis Gladstone and Charles Cooney, Opening new paths for scholarship: algorithms to track text reuse in Eighteenth Century Collections Online

Sean Takats, Conclusion: beyond digitizing Enlightenment

Bibliography

Index of persons

Index of titles

General index

***



Simon Burrows is Professor of History and of Digital Humanities at Western Sydney University and lead-investigator of the award-winning French Book Trade in Enlightenment Europe project. His books include Blackmail, Scandal and Revolution, Enlightenment Best-Sellers and (as co-editor) Press, Politics and the Public Sphere in Europe and North America, 1760-1820.

Glenn Roe is Professor of French Literature and Digital Humanities at Sorbonne University. He has published widely on a variety of subjects, including French literary and intellectual history, the design and use of new computational methodologies for literary-historical research, and the constructive critique of ‘big data’ approaches to cultural collections.

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.