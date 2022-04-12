Diversity and Decolonization in French Studies

New Approaches to Teaching



Siham Bouamer, Loïc Bourdeau éds.



This edited volume presents new and original approaches to teaching the French foreign-language curriculum, reconceptualizing the French classroom through a more inclusive lens. The volume engages with a broad range of scholars to facilitate an understanding of the process of French (de)colonization as well as its reverberations into the postcolonial era, and a deeper engagement with the global interconnectedness of these processes. Chapters in Part I revist the concept of the "francophonie," decenter the field from “metropolitan” or “hexagonal” and white France and underline how current teaching materials reproduce epistemic and colonial violence. Part II adopts an intersectional approach to address topics of gender inclusivity, trans-affirming teaching, queer materials, and ableism. Finally, Part III presents new ways to transform the discipline by affirming our commitment to social justice and making sure that our classrooms are representative of our students’ enriching diversity.



Siham Bouamer is Assistant Professor of French at Sam Houston State University, USA. Her research focuses on transnational movements from and to the Maghreb in twentieth and twenty-first-century film and literature and pedagogy in textbooks.



Loïc Bourdeau is Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA. His research lies in twentieth and twenty-first-century French and Quebec literature and cinema, with special theoretical interests in feminist and queer studies.



Table of Contents



Introduction: Toward Diversity and Decolonization

Siham Bouamer, Loïc Bourdeau



Pages 1-14



Dismantling the ‘Francophonie’: Language, Race, and Empire



Multilingual Texts and Contexts: Inclusive Pedagogies in the French Foreign Language Classroom

Cecilia Benaglia, Maya Angela Smith



Pages 17-32



Unlearning Francophonie: Legacies of Colonialism in French Grammar Textbooks

Madeline Bedecarré



Pages 33-50



Racism, Colonialism, and the Limits of Diversity: The Racialized “Other” in French Foreign Language Textbooks

Julia D. Spiegelman



Pages 51-64



Making the Colonial Present Audible to Our Students and Ourselves

Kristen Stern



Pages 65-75



Blackness and Social Justice in the French Classroom

Marda Messay



Pages 77-91



Honoring Native American Voices in the Francophone Studies Classroom: Restoring Oral Testimonies to Their Rightful Place in the Story of the Early Modern Americas

Charlotte Daniels, Katherine Dauge-Roth



Pages 93-114



Intersectional French Studies



Halte au capacitisme! A Toolkit for Creating Accessible French Language Classrooms for Neurodiverse Students and Students with Disabilities

Thea Fronsman-Cecil



Pages 117-135



Language Policy and Change in the Classroom: Teaching the Feminization of Professional Titles in Intermediate French

Alisha Reaves



Pages 137-149



Teaching French Feminisms from an Intersectional Perspective

Blase A. Provitola



Pages 151-163



Teaching Trans Knowledges: Situating Expansive Possibilities in an Intermediate French Course

Kris Aric Knisely



Pages 165-180



Beyond the Textbook: New Teaching Strategies



Queering the French Language Classroom: A Social Justice Approach to Discussing Gender, Privilege, and Oppression

Hasheem Hakeem



Pages 183-196



Decanonizing Contemporary Culture Courses: Teaching Culture with Twitter

Daniel N. Maroun



Pages 197-210



Approaching Plurality and Contributing to Diversity Through Podcast Pedagogy

Thomas Muzart



Pages 211-227



Beyond the Book: Multimodal Texts and Assignments as Anti-Racist Pedagogy

Bethany Schiffman



Pages 229-244



Decolonial and Feminist Course Design and Assessment in the First-Year French Curriculum

Kelly Biers



Pages 245-257

*

Keywords : french curriculum ; critical pedagogy ; decolonization ; second language aquisition ; feminism ; critical race studies

*

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-95357-7 (also available for rent on amazon)