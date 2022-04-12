S. Bouamer, L. Bourdeau, Diversity and Decolonization in French Studies
- Cham (Suisse), Palgrave Macmillan, 2022
- EAN: 9783030953560
- 267 pages
- Prix : 137,14
- Date de publication : 12 Avril 2022
Diversity and Decolonization in French Studies
New Approaches to Teaching
Siham Bouamer, Loïc Bourdeau éds.
This edited volume presents new and original approaches to teaching the French foreign-language curriculum, reconceptualizing the French classroom through a more inclusive lens. The volume engages with a broad range of scholars to facilitate an understanding of the process of French (de)colonization as well as its reverberations into the postcolonial era, and a deeper engagement with the global interconnectedness of these processes. Chapters in Part I revist the concept of the "francophonie," decenter the field from “metropolitan” or “hexagonal” and white France and underline how current teaching materials reproduce epistemic and colonial violence. Part II adopts an intersectional approach to address topics of gender inclusivity, trans-affirming teaching, queer materials, and ableism. Finally, Part III presents new ways to transform the discipline by affirming our commitment to social justice and making sure that our classrooms are representative of our students’ enriching diversity.
Siham Bouamer is Assistant Professor of French at Sam Houston State University, USA. Her research focuses on transnational movements from and to the Maghreb in twentieth and twenty-first-century film and literature and pedagogy in textbooks.
Loïc Bourdeau is Associate Professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA. His research lies in twentieth and twenty-first-century French and Quebec literature and cinema, with special theoretical interests in feminist and queer studies.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Toward Diversity and Decolonization
Siham Bouamer, Loïc Bourdeau
Pages 1-14
Dismantling the ‘Francophonie’: Language, Race, and Empire
Multilingual Texts and Contexts: Inclusive Pedagogies in the French Foreign Language Classroom
Cecilia Benaglia, Maya Angela Smith
Pages 17-32
Unlearning Francophonie: Legacies of Colonialism in French Grammar Textbooks
Madeline Bedecarré
Pages 33-50
Racism, Colonialism, and the Limits of Diversity: The Racialized “Other” in French Foreign Language Textbooks
Julia D. Spiegelman
Pages 51-64
Making the Colonial Present Audible to Our Students and Ourselves
Kristen Stern
Pages 65-75
Blackness and Social Justice in the French Classroom
Marda Messay
Pages 77-91
Honoring Native American Voices in the Francophone Studies Classroom: Restoring Oral Testimonies to Their Rightful Place in the Story of the Early Modern Americas
Charlotte Daniels, Katherine Dauge-Roth
Pages 93-114
Intersectional French Studies
Halte au capacitisme! A Toolkit for Creating Accessible French Language Classrooms for Neurodiverse Students and Students with Disabilities
Thea Fronsman-Cecil
Pages 117-135
Language Policy and Change in the Classroom: Teaching the Feminization of Professional Titles in Intermediate French
Alisha Reaves
Pages 137-149
Teaching French Feminisms from an Intersectional Perspective
Blase A. Provitola
Pages 151-163
Teaching Trans Knowledges: Situating Expansive Possibilities in an Intermediate French Course
Kris Aric Knisely
Pages 165-180
Beyond the Textbook: New Teaching Strategies
Queering the French Language Classroom: A Social Justice Approach to Discussing Gender, Privilege, and Oppression
Hasheem Hakeem
Pages 183-196
Decanonizing Contemporary Culture Courses: Teaching Culture with Twitter
Daniel N. Maroun
Pages 197-210
Approaching Plurality and Contributing to Diversity Through Podcast Pedagogy
Thomas Muzart
Pages 211-227
Beyond the Book: Multimodal Texts and Assignments as Anti-Racist Pedagogy
Bethany Schiffman
Pages 229-244
Decolonial and Feminist Course Design and Assessment in the First-Year French Curriculum
Kelly Biers
Pages 245-257
Keywords : french curriculum ; critical pedagogy ; decolonization ; second language aquisition ; feminism ; critical race studies
https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-95357-7 (also available for rent on amazon)
https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-95357-7#about