Transhumanism and Posthumanism in Twenty-First Century Narrative

Sonia Baelo-Allué, Mónica Calvo-Pascual (ed.)

ISBN 9780367655136

Routledge

250 Pages

£130.00

PRESENTATION

Transhumanism and Posthumanism in Twenty-First Century Narrative brings together fifteen scholars from five different countries to explore the different ways in which the posthuman has been addressed in contemporary culture and more specifically in key narratives, written in the second decade of the 21st century, by Dave Eggers, William Gibson, John Shirley, Tom McCarthy, Jeff Vandermeer, Don DeLillo, Margaret Atwood, Cixin Liu and Helen Marshall. Some of these works engage in the premises and perils of transhumanism, while others explore the qualities of the (post)human in a variety of dystopian futures marked by the planetary influence of human action. From a critical posthumanist perspective that questions anthropocentrism, human exceptionalism and the centrality of the ‘human’ subject in the era of the Anthropocene, the scholars in this collection analyse the aesthetic choices these authors make to depict the posthuman and its aftereffects.

Table of Contents:

(Trans/Post)Humanity and Representation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Anthropocene: An Introduction. Sonia Baelo-Allué and Mónica Calvo-Pascual

Section I. Theoretical Approaches: Looking Back, Looking Ahead

1. Before Humanity: Or, Posthumanism Between Ancestrality and Becoming Inhuman. Stefan Herbrechter

2. From Utilitarianism to Transhumanism: A Critical Approach. Maite Escudero-Alías

3. Posthuman Modes of Reading Literature Online. Alexandra Glavanakova

Section II. Transhumanism: The Uneasiness of Human Enhancement

4. Vigilance to Wonder: Human Enhancement in TED Talks. Loredana Filip

5. Patterns of Posthuman Numbness in Shirley & Gibson’s "The Belonging Kind" and Eggers’s The Circle. Francisco Collado-Rodríguez

6. Subjects of the ‘Modem’ World: Writing U. in Tom McCarthy’s Satin Island. Margalida Massanet Andreu

Section III. Transhumanism: Trauma and (Bio)Technology

7. The Paradoxical Anti-Humanism of Tom McCarthy’s C: Traumatic Secrets and the Waning of Affects in the Technological Society. Susana Onega

8. Don DeLillo’s Zero K: Transhumanism, Trauma, and the Ethics of Premature Cryopreservation. Carmen Laguarta-Bueno

9. A Dystopian Vision of Transhuman Enhancement: Speciesist and Political Issues Intersecting Trauma and Disability in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split. Miriam Fernández-Santiago

Section IV. Posthumanity: Post-Anthropocentric Scenarios

10. The Call of Anthropocene: Resituating the Human through Trans- & Posthumanism;

Notes of Otherness in Works of Jeff Vandermeer and Cixin Liu. Justus Poetzsch

11. "Am I a person?" Biotech Animals and Posthumanist Empathy in Jeff Vandermeer’s Borne. Monica Sousa

12. Posthuman Cure: Biological and Cultural Motherhood in Margaret Atwood’s MaddAddam. Esther Muñoz-González

13. Posthuman Transformation in Helen Marshall’s The Migration. Sherryl Vint

Conclusion: Towards a Post-Pandemic, (Post)Human World. Sonia Baelo-Allué and Mónica Calvo-Pascual