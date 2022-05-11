Extrait de l'introduction :

his dossier of the RFEA devoted to Arab American literatures includes six articles encompassing works pertaining to fiction, poetry and drama by Arab American writers and an anglophone Arab writer, Rayyan al-Shawaf, who has lived in the United States. It also features four poems by Arab American poet Philip Metres and an autobiographical text by American poet Ammiel Alcalay, who reflects on his life and literary experiences at the crossroads of America and the Arab world, or what was formerly called the Levant. Last but not least, it comprises the reproduction of a painting, “Circle Home/Beit” [بيت in Arabic], by Lebanese American artist Helen Zughaib, which will constitute the guiding thread of this introduction.

