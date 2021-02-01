Revue française d’études américaines 2021/2, n° 167:

"Plaisirs américains (XIXe s.)"

Belin, 2021

Mis en ligne sur Cairn.info le 02/07/2021

ISBN 9782410022711

Sommaire

Introduction

Page 3 à 13

What’s Your Pleasure?

Édouard Marsoin

Page 14 à 29

What Are the Pleasures of a Slave? The Politics of Affect in Antebellum US Slave Narratives

Édouard Marsoin

Page 30 à 42

“The Book is Still the Highest Delight”: Emerson, Interaction, and Pleasure

Yves Gardes

Page 43 à 56

Les (dé)plaisirs des formes à l’épreuve du vivant : Melville et les pierres gréco-romaines

Ronan Ludot-Vlasak

Page 57 à 70

Elizabeth Stoddard’s Depravity

Christopher Looby

Page 71 à 84

The Pleasures of a Saint, the Pleasures of a Plant: William James, Walt Whitman, and the Varieties of Hedonic Experience

Michael Jonik

Page 85 à 98

Marginal Pleasures and the Curve of Indifference: The Value of Pleasure in Late Henry James

Geoff Gilbert

Page 99 à 104

Afterword: The Pleasures of Literature

Thomas Constantinesco

Hors thème

Page 105 à 117

Identité narrative et récit contrefactuel dans The Invention of Solitude et 4321 de Paul Auster

Michaël Bigay

Page 118 à 141

Between the Need to “revolt” and The Need to “belong”: Yank and the “damned capitalist clarss” in Eugene O’Neill’s The Hairy Ape

Mohamed Nejib Hizi

Comptes rendus

Page 142 à 143

Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers

They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South

Hélène Quanquin

Page 143 à 146

Jutta Ernst, Sabina Matter-Seibel, Klaus H. Schmidt, eds.

Revisionist Approaches to American Realism and Naturalism

Guillaume Tanguy

Page 146 à 148

Stefanie Weymann-Teschke

The City as Performance: The Contemporary Novel and the Power of the Senses

François Hugonnier

Page 148 à 152

Derek C. Maus

Jesting in Earnest: Percival Everett and Menippean Satire

Michel Feith

