Revue française d’études américaines 2021/2, n° 167: "Plaisirs américains (XIXe s.)"
Belin, 2021
Mis en ligne sur Cairn.info le 02/07/2021
ISBN 9782410022711
Sommaire
Introduction
Page 3 à 13
Page 14 à 29
What Are the Pleasures of a Slave? The Politics of Affect in Antebellum US Slave Narratives
Page 30 à 42
“The Book is Still the Highest Delight”: Emerson, Interaction, and Pleasure
Page 43 à 56
Les (dé)plaisirs des formes à l’épreuve du vivant : Melville et les pierres gréco-romaines
Page 57 à 70
Elizabeth Stoddard’s Depravity
Page 71 à 84
The Pleasures of a Saint, the Pleasures of a Plant: William James, Walt Whitman, and the Varieties of Hedonic Experience
Page 85 à 98
Marginal Pleasures and the Curve of Indifference: The Value of Pleasure in Late Henry James
Page 99 à 104
Afterword: The Pleasures of Literature
Hors thème
Page 105 à 117
Identité narrative et récit contrefactuel dans The Invention of Solitude et 4321 de Paul Auster
Page 118 à 141
Between the Need to “revolt” and The Need to “belong”: Yank and the “damned capitalist clarss” in Eugene O’Neill’s The Hairy Ape
Comptes rendus
Page 142 à 143
They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South
Page 143 à 146
Jutta Ernst, Sabina Matter-Seibel, Klaus H. Schmidt, eds.
Revisionist Approaches to American Realism and Naturalism
Page 146 à 148
The City as Performance: The Contemporary Novel and the Power of the Senses
Page 148 à 152
Jesting in Earnest: Percival Everett and Menippean Satire
