"NOCTURNES" - premier numéro thématique d'Écriture de soi-R

APPEL À CONTRIBUTIONS-TEXTES / CALL FOR PAPERS-TEXTS (English version below)

Description du projet

Écriture de soi-R est née de l'envie de produire un contenu pluriel autour des écritures à la première personne. Cette revue en ligne s'intéresse à la fois à celles et ceux qui la produisent et à celles et ceux qui l'étudient.

Écriture de soi-R propose ainsi des articles scientifiques autour des écritures artistiques du moi - autobiographies, autofictions et récits hybrides - envisagées du point de vue de la recherche en littérature.

Elle propose également des récits à la première personne de chercheurs et chercheuses en littérature à travers le monde et des journaux, compte rendus, témoignages de lecture d'œuvres artistiques interrogeant le moi, le réel, l’acte de création ainsi que, des textes autofictionnels de jeunes auteur.rice.s peu ou pas encore publié.e.s.

Elle propose des contenus réguliers au sein de sa rubrique Varia, alimentée tout au long de l’année de textes de différentes formes, envoyés de manière spontanée, s’articulant autour des écritures à la première personne.

Chaque semestre, son objectif est de proposer un numéro spécial consacré aux écritures à la première personne autour d’un thème particulier.

Le premier numéro spécial - “NOCTURNES”

« Longtemps, je me suis couché de bonne heure. »

La nuit s'offre comme un thème propice au lancement de la revue Écriture de Soi-R et comme l’occasion d’établir et de mettre en avant des questionnements propres à l’écriture de soi (autofictions, autobiographies, romans autobiographiques, etc.). Les espaces-temps créés par la narration nocturne explorent l'intime de manière plus sensible. La nuit éclaire la vulnérabilité du Moi en train de se dire. En effet, si le Moi se dit la nuit, c’est souvent pour proposer, hors du champ social, des visions de soi réflexives : la nuit, dans l’espace du texte, permet de mettre en scène le Moi dans sa performance et sa performativité d'écrivant. Le crépuscule, le soir, la nuit, l’aube constituent dans leur polysémie l’enchaînement de quatre temporalités aux rôles distincts dans la construction des récits de soi. Selon qu'elles ont trait à des univers différents (individuel/collectif, introspectif/festif, intérieur/extérieur, rêve/insomnie), ces temporalités induisent une perception altérée ou exacerbée du Moi, pour l’auteur.ice et le.a lecteur.ice.​

Axes de recherche et disciplines :

Les textes proposés pourront être des plus variés. Il s’agira pour les auteur.ice.s d’interroger les aspects nocturnes de récits de soi, tant au niveau du fond que de la forme. Nous acceptons des propositions de disciplines variées (littérature générale et comparée, narratologie, stylistique, linguistique, philosophie, histoire littéraire, humanités, etc.) jamais publiées auparavant.

Quelques propositions :

- La nuit comme moment de l’écriture ;

- Le crépuscule comme espace-temps narratif ;

- Raconter la nuit en autobiographie/autofiction ;

- Le soir / La nuit en amorce de récits intimes ;

- La dimension intime du Moi dans l'espace-temps nocturne ;

- Dire le soi dans un espace modifié par la temporalité de la nuit ;

- Le Moi nocturne lisant / Le Moi nocturne écrivant ;

Vers d’autres expériences :

Enfin, si la dimension nocturne peut s’étudier de manière scientifique dans des articles universitaires, elle peut aussi avoir sa place dans des textes de témoignages de jeunes chercheur.euse.s ou de jeunes écrivain.e.s qui sauront faire écho, de par leur expérience à ces analyses plus théoriques que nous souhaitons proposer.

Envoi des propositions

Les propositions de contribution devront s’inscrire dans une des catégories suivantes :

- Articles scientifiques consacrés au sujet et aux interrogations proposées par ce numéro spécial ;

- Compte-rendus ou journaux de lecture d'œuvres en lien avec les écritures/expression à la première personne et ayant trait à la nuit ;

- Témoignages de chercheur.euse.s articulés autour de la dimension nocturne de leur travail ;

- Textes littéraires de jeunes auteur.ice.s d’autofiction consacrés en partie à l’expérience nocturne.

Toutes les propositions de contributions (en français ou en anglais) doivent être envoyées au format .docx (word ou google doc) avant le 1er janvier 2021 à l’adresse ecrituredesoi-revue@gmail.com

​Elles devront comporter un titre, un résumé de votre proposition (environ 300 mots) ainsi qu’une biobibliographie.

Elles seront étudiées par le Comité éditorial avant le 15 janvier 2021.

Les articles ou textes dans leur version définitive devront nous parvenir avant le 30 mars 2021 et respecter les normes de rédaction de la revue : https://www.ecrituredesoi-revue.com/normes-de-redaction

Ils seront ensuite transmis, en fonction de leur nature, au Comité scientifique ou au Comité littéraire pour une double relecture.

L’équipe



Fondateur.ice.s :​​​

Clément GENIBREDES (Université Paris III)

​Emilie OLLIVIER (Université de Nantes)

Comité éditorial :

Sylvain BUREAU (Université fédérale du Paraná - Brésil)

Anaïs CARRERE (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)

Eugénie PERON-DOUTÉ (Université de Limoges/Université de Guelph - Canada)

Comité scientifique : ​

Alma ABOU-FAKHER (INALCO)

Amel AÏT-HAMOUDA (Université Paris III)

Domenico CAMBRIA (Faculté de Philosophie de l’Institut Catholique de Paris/Università di Roma - Italie)

Caroline D. LAURENT (Université d’Harvard - Etats Unis)

Imène DJEBBAR (Université de Bordeaux Montaigne/Université Oran 2 - Algérie)

Edmée GARCIA-MARILLER (Université Paris IV)

Anne GENSANE LESIEWICZ (C.N.R.S. Praxiling, Université Montpellier 3)

Lauriane MAISONNEUVE (Université de Grenoble)

Chloé VETTIER (Université de Princeton - Etats Unis/Université Paris IV)

Comité littéraire :

Anas ATAKORA (Université Dalhousie - Canada)

Federica BALBI (Université de Perpignan)

Sara BOURRE (Université Paris VIII)

Elsa LORPHELIN (Université Paris IV)

English version - Call for papers/texts

Introduction of Ecriture de Soi-R

The online review Ecriture de soi-R is aimed at meeting a common purpose: create a plural framework around any kind of writings addressed in the first-person singular. This review, mainly broadcast, online focuses on both the writers as ‘makers of meaning’ and the readers who study it. The major goal of Ecriture de soi-R is to shed a light on scientific papers centered around artistic and literary writings of the self. For example, autobiography, autofiction, hybrid story or tale. Ecriture de soi-R casts also a light on story and tale written at the first-person singular by worldwide scholars in literature. The review is composed of a “Varia” section, including various types of contributions: reading reports, testimony of scholars about literary and artistic writings which question the self, the creative process of writing and autofictions written by young writers and scholars that have not been published yet.

The review also releases, twice a year, a special issue devoted to first-person singular writings dealing with a thematic issue.

Thematic issue – “NOCTURNES”​​

« Longtemps, je me suis couché de bonne heure. »

The theme of the night is the pattern chosen for this first thematic issue of Ecriture de Soi-R. This particular topic is, indeed, a good manner to highlight and in the meantime, address the issue of the self in various writings such as autobiography, autofiction, novels etc. This issue also questions the notion of time and space in narratives written at night. These narratives explore the theme of intimacy in a very sensitive way. The night sheds a light on the vulnerability of the self in writings or story-telling. If the self springs at night, it is often to reveal, out of the social world, reflexive visions of self. The topic of the night, introduced as a canvas in a text also allows to “stage” the self as a performance and a performative act from the écrivant. Twilight, evening, night and dawn trigger in their polysemic dimension four temporalities. Each has a distinctive role to play in the creative process of writings of the self. These temporalities enter many dichotomous settings (individual vs. collective; introspective vs. festive; inside vs. outside; dream/daydream vs. insomnia) and lead to an altered or intensified vision of the self for both the writer and the reader. ​

Research interests

Contributors are invited to submit varied papers. Contributors are also invited to question the central theme of the night in literary writings dedicated to the analysis of the self, both in content and form. The different submissions may involve any field of research (general and comparative literature, narratology, stylistics, linguistics, philosophy, history of literature, humanities, etc.). The contributions should not be published in another review. An emphasis should be placed on originality.

Ecriture de soi-R invites contributions that address :

- The night as a starting point in the writing and creative process;

- The twilight as a narrative time and space;

- Telling the night in autobiography and autofiction;

- The evening/the night as a starting point in intimate story or tale;

- The intimate dimension of the self in time and space at night;

- The “nighting-self” of the reader; the “nighting-self” of the writer;

To be continued

If the dimension of the thematic of the night may be addressed from a scientific perspective in papers from scholars, this particular topic may also be addressed in story-telling or tales written by young scholars, Ph. D students, master students and free-lance writers, whose writings and experiences echo to theoretical analysis of the self.



Submission of articles

The submission of articles offered for publication implies acceptance of the following rules:

- Scientific papers should be dedicated to the central theme addressed in this special issue;

- The reports or literary diaries should be linked to the first-person singular writings dealing with the issue of the night;

- The different testimonies and writings of young scholars should be focused on the dimension of the night;

- Literary texts or auto-fictions from free-lance writers should emphasize to the issue of the night

All contributions submitted are accepted in French or English, and should be sent in .docx (Word ou Google doc) before January 1st, 2021 to the following email address: ecrituredesoi-revue@gmail.com ​

The contributions should have a title, an abstract (about 300 words) and a short biobibliography of the author.

The contributions will be assessed by the Editorial Board before January 15th, 2021.​​

The papers or texts in their final version should be sent before March 30th, 2021. All papers should abide by the stylesheet and editorial codes of the review, available on: https://www.ecrituredesoi-revue.com/normes-de-redaction

The contributions will be sent and assessed by the Scientific Committee and the Literary Committee for a double-blind peer review.

The Team

Founders :

- Emilie OLLIVIER (University of Nantes - France)

- Clément GENIBREDES (University of Paris III - France)

Editorial Board :

- Sylvain BUREAU (Federal University of Paraná - Brazil)

- Anaïs CARRERE (University of Bordeaux Montaigne- France)

- Eugénie PERON-DOUTÉ (University of Limoges/University of Guelph - Canada)

Scientific Committee :

- Alma ABOU-FAKHER (INALCO - France)

- Amel AÏT-HAMOUDA (University of Paris III - France)

- Domenico CAMBRIA (University of Philosophy from the Catholic Institute of Paris - France/University of Roma - Italia)

- Caroline D. LAURENT (Harvard University – United States)

- Imène DJEBBAR (Université of Bordeaux Montaigne - France/University of Oran 2 - Algeria)

- Edmée GARCIA-MARILLER (University of Paris IV - France)

- Anne GENSANE LESIEWICZ (C.N.R.S. Praxiling, University of Montpellier 3 - France)

- Lauriane MAISONNEUVE (University of Grenoble - France)

- Chloé VETTIER (Princeton University- United States/University of Paris IV - France)

Literary Committee :

- Anas ATAKORA (University Dalhousie - Canada)

- Federica BALBI (University of Perpignan - France)

- Sara BOURRE (University of Paris VIII - France)

- Elsa LORPHELIN (University of Paris IV- France)