Culture and Dialogue provides a forum for researchers from philosophy as well as other disciplines who study cultural formations dialogically, through comparative analysis, or within the tradition of hermeneutics. The journal publishes one volume of two issues each year. The first issue welcomes manuscripts that consider the arts and culture of the dialogue, namely the broad theme of "Culture and Dialogue" in all its forms, from all perspectives, and through all methods. The second issue seeks to bring manuscripts together with a common denominator such as “Philosophy and the Dialogue,” “Art in Conversation,” “Comparing Cultures,” or “Dialogical Ethics.”



2022 marks the twentieth anniversary of the passing away of Hans-Georg Gadamer (1900-2002). What a better opportunity to reflect on the nature of cross-cultural dialogue in all its forms? Volume 10.2 of Culture and Dialogue will focus on the theme of Cross-Cultural Encounters



We welcome contributions from any areas of cross-cultural humanities and the arts that explore in one way or another one of the following topics :

Dialogical encounters: theories and practices

Cultures of sameness and otherness from a variety of perspectives (Eastern, African, Western, Indian etc.)

Reflections on cross-cultural formations within a particular field (philosophical, artistic, anthropological, social, religious, political, psychological, scientific etc.)

Critique of the idea of cross-cultural thought from within the traditions of interpretive or analytic philosophies





Submissions to: irgcd@mail.com

Notes for Authors: https://brill.com/fileasset/downloads_products/Author_Instructions/CAD.pdf

Deadline: 1st June 2022