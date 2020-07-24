Revue Bertrand 2020, n° 3, varia

sous la direction de Nathalie Ravonneaux

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Revue Bertrand, 2020

EAN : 9782406106487

223 p. — 38,00 €

Ouverte à toutes les approches critiques, la Revue Bertrand publie des études et des documents liés à la vie et à l’œuvre littéraire et graphique de Louis (Aloysius) Bertrand.

Sommaire…

Lire les résumés…

Éditorial / Editorial 11

ÉTUDES ET ANALYSES / STUDIES AND ANALYSIS

Hugo Boyère

Des feux aux reflets inquisiteurs.

Lecture du cycle du feu dans Gaspard de la Nuit /

Fires with inquisitorial reflections.

Reading the cycle of fire in Gaspard de la Nuit 29

Arthur Houplain

Politique et satire sociale dans « La Messe de minuit » /

Politics and social satire in “La Messe de minuit” 65

Steve Murphy

Les écornifleurs triompheront-ils toujours ?

Résistances du père Chancenet / Will the freeloaders

always triumph? Resistance from père Chancenet 77

Nathalie Ravonneaux

Ondine, un livre d’artiste d’Alain de La Bourdonnaye /

Ondine, an art book by Alain de La Bourdonnaye 105

Georges Zaragoza

Le théâtre peut-il être fantastique ? À propos de Daniel /

Can theatre be fantastique ? On Daniel 135

MANUSCRITS ET DOCUMENTS /

MANUSCRIPTS AND DOCUMENTS

Nathalie Ravonneaux

La correspondance de Bertrand et Célestine et la vente

des six lettres de Bertrand à David d’Angers

à la fin du xixe siècle /

Bertrand’s and Célestine’s correspondence and the sale

of the six letters written to David d’Angers by Bertrand

at the end of the nineteenth century 157

Nathalie Ravonneaux

Lecture des sonnets « À l’auteur d’Hernani »

et « À Victor Hugo, poète » / A reading of the sonnets

“À l’auteur d’Hernani” and “À Victor Hugo, poète” 167

NOTES / NOTES

Claire Bigel

Daniel du Sturm und Drang au drame romantique /

Daniel, from Sturm und Drang to Romantic drama 209

Marcelle Roussey

À quelque(s) bibliophile(s).

Pour une exhumation du Gaspard de la Nuit de Daniel Vierge /

To some bibliophile(s).

For an exhumation of Daniel Vierge’s Gaspard de la Nuit 215

Résumés/Abstracts 219