revue| Nouvelle parution
Revue Bertrand 2020, n° 3, varia
Revue Bertrand 2020, n° 3, varia
sous la direction de Nathalie Ravonneaux
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Revue Bertrand, 2020
EAN : 9782406106487
223 p. — 38,00 €
Ouverte à toutes les approches critiques, la Revue Bertrand publie des études et des documents liés à la vie et à l’œuvre littéraire et graphique de Louis (Aloysius) Bertrand.
Éditorial / Editorial 11
ÉTUDES ET ANALYSES / STUDIES AND ANALYSIS
Hugo Boyère
Des feux aux reflets inquisiteurs.
Lecture du cycle du feu dans Gaspard de la Nuit /
Fires with inquisitorial reflections.
Reading the cycle of fire in Gaspard de la Nuit 29
Arthur Houplain
Politique et satire sociale dans « La Messe de minuit » /
Politics and social satire in “La Messe de minuit” 65
Steve Murphy
Les écornifleurs triompheront-ils toujours ?
Résistances du père Chancenet / Will the freeloaders
always triumph? Resistance from père Chancenet 77
Nathalie Ravonneaux
Ondine, un livre d’artiste d’Alain de La Bourdonnaye /
Ondine, an art book by Alain de La Bourdonnaye 105
Georges Zaragoza
Le théâtre peut-il être fantastique ? À propos de Daniel /
Can theatre be fantastique ? On Daniel 135
MANUSCRITS ET DOCUMENTS /
MANUSCRIPTS AND DOCUMENTS
Nathalie Ravonneaux
La correspondance de Bertrand et Célestine et la vente
des six lettres de Bertrand à David d’Angers
à la fin du xixe siècle /
Bertrand’s and Célestine’s correspondence and the sale
of the six letters written to David d’Angers by Bertrand
at the end of the nineteenth century 157
Nathalie Ravonneaux
Lecture des sonnets « À l’auteur d’Hernani »
et « À Victor Hugo, poète » / A reading of the sonnets
“À l’auteur d’Hernani” and “À Victor Hugo, poète” 167
NOTES / NOTES
Claire Bigel
Daniel du Sturm und Drang au drame romantique /
Daniel, from Sturm und Drang to Romantic drama 209
Marcelle Roussey
À quelque(s) bibliophile(s).
Pour une exhumation du Gaspard de la Nuit de Daniel Vierge /
To some bibliophile(s).
For an exhumation of Daniel Vierge’s Gaspard de la Nuit 215
https://classiques-garnier.com/revue-bertrand-2020-n-3-varia.html