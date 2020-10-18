The College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Miami is conducting a cluster hire.

The description of the general areas of interest can be reviewed here:

https://umiami.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/UMFaculty/job/Coral-Gables FL/College-of-Arts-and-Sciences--Cluster-Hiring-Initiative--Open-Rank- _R100042100

The Department of Modern Languages and Literature is searching for candidates in the following areas:

Assistant/Associate/Professor of Comparative Black, African, or Afropean Studies.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures (MLL), invites applications for a tenured/tenure-track (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor) position in Global Black Studies, African Studies, and/or Afropean Studies. We welcome scholars with a focus on diasporas, migration, transnational cultural productions, religion, and/or Black epistemologies. Research and teaching interests focusing on Critical Race and anti-Black Racism in literary, media, and cultural studies, and/or sociolinguistics a plus. Candidate must be able to teach in at least one of MLL’s language programs (Arabic, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese or Spanish), in addition to English. Scholars with additional research and /teaching competencies in languages of the Sub-Saharan African continent are particularly encouraged to apply. This faculty member will collaborate with the newly-established Miami Center for Global Black Studies, funded by the Mellon Foundation, and develop courses on the cultural, intellectual, political, and artistic productions of African diasporas. The MLL position could be combined with a position in another University department or program, such as Africana Studies, Anthropology, English, Education, Religious Studies, American Studies, or Latin American Studies.

Candidates interested in applying should send CV and cover letter via email to Dr. Viviana Díaz Balsera, Chair, Advisory Committee, Modern Languages and Literatures to this address (new36@miami.edu). We will review all applications received by November 20, 2020, but will consider applications until the position is filled. If the Advisory Committee is interested in pursuing your candidacy, complete applications shall be submitted here by December 4, 2020:

Preliminary interviews will be conducted via Zoom during the week of December 14, 2020.

The successful candidate will benefit from a strong and growing support of interdisciplinary humanities research and teaching at the University of Miami, including such initiatives as the Center for the Humanities, Programs in Latin

American and American Studies, the Early Modern Studies Group, the Hemispheric Caribbean Studies Group, and the group of faculty working on Digital Humanities.

Qualifications: Ph.D. in hand by July 31, 2021.

