Colloque international

"Caring and Sharing: Health and Humanities in Today’s World"

Université de Lisbonne (Portugal) les 24-25 juin 2021

coord. Projet-équipe SHARE et le Projet en Humanités Médicales de l'Université de Lisbonne.

Ce colloque se veut une plateforme privilégiée pour la rencontre, le débat et le partage de connaissances et expériences de chercheurs, groupes de recherche, universitaires et projets relevant du champ des Humanités Médicales et de la Médecine Narrative.

Pour plus d'informations sur le colloque, les axes et les modalités d’intervention, consultez l'appel à communications ou reportez-vous ci-dessous (version anglaise).

*

Pour toutes questions, envoyez un e-mail à: medhum@letras.ulisboa.pt

Pour les mises à jour futures, visitez le site Web de la conférence : https://caringandsharingconference.wordpress.com/

*

Caring and Sharing: Health and Humanities in Today’s World

24-25 June 2021

School of Arts and Humanities – University of Lisbon

Over the last few decades, Medical Humanities (MH) have shown how aesthetic and humanistic tools can inform an approach to health and illness that places the clinical relation at the centre of a multi- and interdisciplinary approach to healthcare.

Following recent developments in MH, the SHARE Project – Health and Humanities Acting Together – has been actively involved in this emergent area in terms of research, education / training and fieldwork, thus contributing to a narrative transformation of health and health care (Charon et al. 2017). At the end of an intensive three-year project with inter/national work and diversified activities, this final meeting offers a timely platform for sharing the outcomes of such involvement with an extended audience and for debating issues such as the limits and the potentialities of narrative within health care, the boundaries of MH and Narrative Medicine (NM), as well as the impact of using humanistic tools and methods in health care settings and educational contexts.

Given the general increase of MH around the world, as well as the crucial challenges this development poses and the academic opportunities it creates, this international conference will offer an adequate venue for other research groups, academics and projects from around the world to promote exchange of knowledge, research outputs and experiences. It will also create opportunities for networking and fostering future research collaborations.

The conference will bring together researchers coming from multidisciplinary, mutually fertilising domains, such as literature and the arts, philosophy, sociology, psychology, anthropology, pharmacy, medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, and bioethics.

Accordingly, the conference target audience is mixed: from physicians and other healthcare professionals to medical humanities scholars and students.

This event will count on the presence of leading scholars in the MH and NM field, including the SHARE project consultant, Rita Charon.

We welcome paper and panel proposals in any of the following topics:

Rethinking narrative/ivity within health care

Using the knowledge and methods of the arts and humanities in the area of health sciences

Creating interdisciplinary educational programs

Sharing in-field activities and other applied tasks

Major ethical issues in the age of Big Data and AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Social impacts of Medical Humanities

Patient education and patients as educators

The limits of the representation of illness

Writing and confinement

Literature and pandemics

Art-based interventions in health care and other settings

Therapeutic uses of the arts

The impact of Medical Humanities on health care relationships and dynamics in practice

Science fiction and medical and ethical issues

…

The programme includes plenary sessions with keynote speakers, round-tables with guest speakers and parallel panels, through abstract submission.

*

Confirmed Speakers

Rita Charon

Katherine Hall

Lucy Caldwell

Manuel S. Marques

Brian Hurwitz

Marie-France Mamzer

Maria Giulia Marini

*

The paper and panel proposals will be reviewed by the Organising and Scientific Committee and by an external panel of experts and must include the following:

Paper proposals:

Title; summary (300 words); 4 key-words

Author(s) name (s); institutional affiliation; e-mail

Bio-bibliographical note (max. 150 words).

Panel proposals (3 to 4 papers):

Panel title; panel summary (250 words); 4 key-words

Convenor’s name, affiliation and e-mail

Authors’ name (s); institutional affiliation; e-mail

Paper title; paper summary (200 words); 4 key-words

Bio-bibliographical note of convenor and authors (max. 150 words each).

Languages: Portuguese and English

Important dates

Conference announcement (CFP): 11 May 2020

Deadline for abstract submissions: 31 October 2020

Notification of acceptance: 31 January 2021

Provisional programme: 15 May 2021

Final programme: 1 June 2021

Abstracts must be sent to the following e-mail: medhum@letras.ulisboa.pt

*

Registration

28 February 2021: 100 euros

1 March to 31 April 2021: 150 euros

Students (Master, PhD): 30 euros

*Participants are responsible for their own travelling arrangements and accommodation.

*

Organisation

SHARE Project | ULICES – University of Lisbon Centre for English Studies

Venue:

FLUL – Faculdade de Letras da Universidade de Lisboa / School of Arts and Humanities of the University of Lisbon and Reitoria da Universidade de Lisboa / President’s Building of ULisboa

WEBPAGE: caringandsharingconference.wordpress.com

Selected contributions will be published in a peer-reviewed volume.