Actualité | Appels à contribution
Caring and Sharing. Health and Humanities in Today's World
Colloque international
"Caring and Sharing: Health and Humanities in Today’s World"
Université de Lisbonne (Portugal) les 24-25 juin 2021
coord. Projet-équipe SHARE et le Projet en Humanités Médicales de l'Université de Lisbonne.
Ce colloque se veut une plateforme privilégiée pour la rencontre, le débat et le partage de connaissances et expériences de chercheurs, groupes de recherche, universitaires et projets relevant du champ des Humanités Médicales et de la Médecine Narrative.
Pour plus d'informations sur le colloque, les axes et les modalités d’intervention, consultez l'appel à communications ou reportez-vous ci-dessous (version anglaise).
*
Pour toutes questions, envoyez un e-mail à: medhum@letras.ulisboa.pt
Pour les mises à jour futures, visitez le site Web de la conférence : https://caringandsharingconference.wordpress.com/
*
Caring and Sharing: Health and Humanities in Today’s World
24-25 June 2021
School of Arts and Humanities – University of Lisbon
Over the last few decades, Medical Humanities (MH) have shown how aesthetic and humanistic tools can inform an approach to health and illness that places the clinical relation at the centre of a multi- and interdisciplinary approach to healthcare.
Following recent developments in MH, the SHARE Project – Health and Humanities Acting Together – has been actively involved in this emergent area in terms of research, education / training and fieldwork, thus contributing to a narrative transformation of health and health care (Charon et al. 2017). At the end of an intensive three-year project with inter/national work and diversified activities, this final meeting offers a timely platform for sharing the outcomes of such involvement with an extended audience and for debating issues such as the limits and the potentialities of narrative within health care, the boundaries of MH and Narrative Medicine (NM), as well as the impact of using humanistic tools and methods in health care settings and educational contexts.
Given the general increase of MH around the world, as well as the crucial challenges this development poses and the academic opportunities it creates, this international conference will offer an adequate venue for other research groups, academics and projects from around the world to promote exchange of knowledge, research outputs and experiences. It will also create opportunities for networking and fostering future research collaborations.
The conference will bring together researchers coming from multidisciplinary, mutually fertilising domains, such as literature and the arts, philosophy, sociology, psychology, anthropology, pharmacy, medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, and bioethics.
Accordingly, the conference target audience is mixed: from physicians and other healthcare professionals to medical humanities scholars and students.
This event will count on the presence of leading scholars in the MH and NM field, including the SHARE project consultant, Rita Charon.
We welcome paper and panel proposals in any of the following topics:
- Rethinking narrative/ivity within health care
- Using the knowledge and methods of the arts and humanities in the area of health sciences
- Creating interdisciplinary educational programs
- Sharing in-field activities and other applied tasks
- Major ethical issues in the age of Big Data and AI (Artificial Intelligence)
- Social impacts of Medical Humanities
- Patient education and patients as educators
- The limits of the representation of illness
- Writing and confinement
- Literature and pandemics
- Art-based interventions in health care and other settings
- Therapeutic uses of the arts
- The impact of Medical Humanities on health care relationships and dynamics in practice
- Science fiction and medical and ethical issues
- …
The programme includes plenary sessions with keynote speakers, round-tables with guest speakers and parallel panels, through abstract submission.
*
Confirmed Speakers
Rita Charon
Katherine Hall
Lucy Caldwell
Manuel S. Marques
Brian Hurwitz
Marie-France Mamzer
Maria Giulia Marini
*
The paper and panel proposals will be reviewed by the Organising and Scientific Committee and by an external panel of experts and must include the following:
Paper proposals:
- Title; summary (300 words); 4 key-words
- Author(s) name (s); institutional affiliation; e-mail
- Bio-bibliographical note (max. 150 words).
Panel proposals (3 to 4 papers):
- Panel title; panel summary (250 words); 4 key-words
- Convenor’s name, affiliation and e-mail
- Authors’ name (s); institutional affiliation; e-mail
- Paper title; paper summary (200 words); 4 key-words
- Bio-bibliographical note of convenor and authors (max. 150 words each).
Languages: Portuguese and English
Important dates
Conference announcement (CFP): 11 May 2020
Deadline for abstract submissions: 31 October 2020
Notification of acceptance: 31 January 2021
Provisional programme: 15 May 2021
Final programme: 1 June 2021
Abstracts must be sent to the following e-mail: medhum@letras.ulisboa.pt
*
Registration
28 February 2021: 100 euros
1 March to 31 April 2021: 150 euros
Students (Master, PhD): 30 euros
*Participants are responsible for their own travelling arrangements and accommodation.
*
Organisation
SHARE Project | ULICES – University of Lisbon Centre for English Studies
Venue:
FLUL – Faculdade de Letras da Universidade de Lisboa / School of Arts and Humanities of the University of Lisbon and Reitoria da Universidade de Lisboa / President’s Building of ULisboa
WEBPAGE: caringandsharingconference.wordpress.com
Selected contributions will be published in a peer-reviewed volume.