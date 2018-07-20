Poste enseignant-chercheur (associate professsor) littérature française du Moyen Age ou de la Renaissance

Instytut Filologii Romańskiej UAMal, Poznań, Pologne

The candidate is expected to lead research on medieval and/or renaissance literature. The candidate should be prepared to conduct courses in the History of French literature from the Middle Ages to the end of the XVIIIth century. The candidate should have the significant achievement in French literary studies. The Polish candidate is expected to demonstrate the submission of the formally accepted NCN, NPRH, NCBiR grant or as part of the research and innovation framework program (2014-2020) 'HORIZON 2020' as project manager or - in the case of consortium projects - a team leader or contractor in a grant employed under an employment contract - civil law contract or scholarship - in a project financed by the above institutions. Candidates from outside Poland are expected to participate in projects financed by national or European agencies or to prove that they have submitted an application to the above-mentioned institutions.

Requirements and qualifications

The competition is open to individuals who meet the requirements specified in Article 113 of the Law on Higher Education and Science of 20 July 2018 (Journal of Laws of 2021, item 478, i.e. Article 113) and who meet the following requirements:

The candidate candidate should have a PhD degree in French literature. The candidate is expected to have high and documented academic competence in the field of the French medieval and/or Renaissance literature. The candidate should have a very good knowledge of French. The candidate is also expected to be fluent in Polish or to learn Polish as quick as possible to be able to fulfil his organisational responsibilities. The candidate is expected to in the last two years at least two articles, (almost one should be published in the journals from a Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education list) not lower than 20 points. The candidate is expected to demonstrate that his/her Phd dissertation has been published or recommended for publication or conferred with summa cum laude. The candidate is expected to have an academic experience in the field of teaching French literature at an academic level.

Date d'entrée en fonction : 1er octobre 2021

Les candidats et les candidates sont tenus de déposer leur dossier jusqu'au 19 août 2021, 11:00.

Pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez contacter le secrétariat du Département (sekrrom@amu.edu.pl) et consulter le site : https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/jobs/664691.