The Department of Modern Languages at MSU Denver invites applications for an Assistant Professor of French tenure track faculty position, to begin Fall 2022. For more information on this opportunity and to apply, please visit: https://www.msudenverjobs.com/postings/18119

Complete applications received by Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:59 pm MST will receive full consideration. The position is open until filled. All applicants must submit an application and the documents outlined below through our online system, www.msudenverjobs.com.



IMPORTANT: In order for an applicant to be considered for the position, the applicant must have a complete file with the following:

1. Curriculum Vitae

2. Cover Letter/Letter of Application

3. Teaching Philosophy

4. Unofficial Transcripts of highest degree conferred. Official transcripts will be required of the candidate selected for hire.

5. Other Document (optional). Please submit any additional materials you would like the committee to consider.

6. References. Prepare a list of three professional references and their contact information.



The health and safety of students, faculty, staff and our prospective teammates are our highest priority and as an institution, we are required to have proof of vaccination on file for all employees.



MSU Denver is requiring all employees to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for Covid-19, or to submit an exemption and be subject to following the Covid-19 safety protocols. As an employee of MSU Denver, an exemption or lack of proof of vaccination will require you to submit to weekly Covid-19 testing starting the week of August 23, 2021. Additionally, all institutions on campus are requiring that masks be worn indoors regardless of your vaccinations status



