Baylor University seeks a highly dynamic colleague to fill this position in the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures beginning August 2022.

The successful candidate will:

Teach all levels of Italian courses including elementary, intermediate, and advanced in the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures (MLC).

Provide leadership in extracurricular activities for students.

Participate in other service activities as assigned.

Assist with developing the study abroad program.

Qualifications

M.A. required, Ph.D. preferred. Experience living, studying, or working in Italy or another Italian-speaking part of the world preferred. Experience in leading study abroad programs and innovation in program development are highly desired. Ability to teach French in addition to Italian preferred but not required.

Application Instructions

To ensure full consideration, complete applications must be submitted by October 15, 2021. Please submit a letter of application, current curriculum vitae, a copy of an official transcript showing the highest degree conferred (if the Ph.D. is in progress, a copy of the official transcript of completed Ph.D. hours should also be submitted), and three references via Interfolio: https://apply.interfolio.com/89080.