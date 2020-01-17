Stockholm University

Workshop within the research network

“Political Discourse in the Romance Speaking Countries: linguistics and social science perspectives” (ROMPOL)

The fourth workshop (November 19th-20th, 2020) within the research network ROMPOL aims to deepen and broaden its previous work on the emerging populism in Europe and in Latin America. This event follows naturally the previous workshop Political Discourse at the Extremes in the Romance Speaking Countries: linguistics and social science perspectives and the edited volume, published at Stockholm University press (SUP) in April 2019: Political Discourses at the Extremes. Expression of populism in Romance Speaking Countries

The following researchers have agreed to give plenary lectures:

a) Within social & political science perspectives:

Christophe Premat, Associate Professor of French cultural studies at Stockholm University.

Jens Rydgren, Professor of Sociology at Stockholm University.

Jessé Souza, Professor of Sociology at the University of Juiz de Flora, Minas Gerais.

b) Linguistics perspective:

Michele Colombo, Professor of Italian Linguistics at Stockholm University,

Beatriz Gallardo-Paúls, Professor of Linguistics at the University of Valencia.

Malin Roitman, Senior Lecturer of French Linguistics and Discourse Analysis at Stockholm University.

*

Scientific committee :

Auboussier Julien (Université de Franche Comté, France)

Bernal María (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Bolívar Adriana (Universidad Central de Venezuela)

Colombo Michele (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Gallardo-Paúls, Beatriz (Universidad de Valencia, Spain)

Hernández Flores Nieves (University of Copenhagen, Denmark)

Johnen Thomas (Westsächsische Hochschule Zwickau, Germany)

Prémat Christophe (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Roitman Malin (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Rydgren, Jens (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Souza, Jessé (University of Juiz de Flora, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Sullet-Nylander Françoise (Stockholm University, Sweden)

Varga Renata (Université de Lille, France)

*

Organization committee (research group ROMPOL, Stockholm University)

Bernal, María (Romance Studies and Classics, Stockholm University)

Prémat, Christophe (Romance Studies and Classics, Stockholm University)

Roitman, Malin (Romance Studies and Classics, Stockholm University)

Sullet-Nylander, Françoise (Romance Studies and Classics, Stockholm University)

*

Important dates :