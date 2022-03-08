INTRODUCTION

Introduction: Time and Narrative, the Missing Link between the “Narrative Turn” and Postclassical Narratology?

Raphaël Baroni; Adrien Paschoud

I: BACK TO RICŒUR'S CONCEPTS OF EMPLOTMENT AND NARRATIVE IDENTITY

Emplotment beyond the Human Scale: On Deep Time and Narrative Nonlinearity

Marco Caracciolo

Mimesis and Experience: A Platonic Perspective on Ricoeur's Time and Narrative

Jonas Grethlein

II: FROM RICŒUR AND BEYOND, TOWARD NONLITERARY GENRES

Historical Discourse and Narrativity

Philippe Carrard

Another Way to Tell the News, Another Way to Read the News: Immersion and Information in Narrative Journalism

Marie Vanoost

Configuration and Emplotment: Converging or Opposite Paradigms for Storytelling?

Raphaël Baroni

BOOK REVIEWS

Hermeneutics after Ricoeur

Claire Fauvergue

Jan Mukařovský: Écrits 1928–1946

James W. Underhill

Ecological Form: System and Aesthetics in the Age of Empire

Justine Pizzo

CONTRIBUTORS

Notes on Contributors

