Poetics Today, 42-3, 2021 : "The Legacy of Ricœur’s Time and Narrative (1983-85) : From Plot to Experientiality" (R. Baroni, A. Paschoud eds)
- Durham, Duke University Press, coll. "Poetics Today", 2021
- Date de publication : 08 Mars 2022
INTRODUCTION
Introduction: Time and Narrative, the Missing Link between the “Narrative Turn” and Postclassical Narratology?
Raphaël Baroni; Adrien Paschoud
I: BACK TO RICŒUR'S CONCEPTS OF EMPLOTMENT AND NARRATIVE IDENTITY
Emplotment beyond the Human Scale: On Deep Time and Narrative Nonlinearity
Mimesis and Experience: A Platonic Perspective on Ricoeur's Time and Narrative
II: FROM RICŒUR AND BEYOND, TOWARD NONLITERARY GENRES
Historical Discourse and Narrativity
Another Way to Tell the News, Another Way to Read the News: Immersion and Information in Narrative Journalism
Configuration and Emplotment: Converging or Opposite Paradigms for Storytelling?
BOOK REVIEWS
Jan Mukařovský: Écrits 1928–1946
Ecological Form: System and Aesthetics in the Age of Empire
CONTRIBUTORS
