From the banks of the Tagliamanto river to “the sea-shore where the water of Tiber becomes salt”, Pier Paolo Pasolini’s versatile production progressively switched genres and media thus incorporating different representational codes into his works and created new ones.

Moving from poetry to novel, from journalism to cinema, from theater to painting, Pasolini’s creative tension was always inscribed under the sign of his resilient activism towards an unconditional freedom of expression, hence becoming a unique artistic paradigm within the Post WWII Italian culture although its location remains uncertain and its legacy stays stumbling.

On the 100th anniversary of Pasolini’s birth, this roundtable seeks to celebrate his life and work by welcoming proposals focusing on but not necessarily limited to the following topics:

- His legacy within the so-called “Italian Though” and more specifically in the works of Giorgio Agamben and Roberto Esposito.

- The depiction of the feminine and women in his cinematic, theatrical and novelistic production.

- The evocation of the sacred and the formulation of a rebellious religion in both his poetry and movies.

- His intellectual and political magisterium, particularly in the light of his journalistic and essayistic writings.

- The representation of Pasolini iconic figure within the arts (Ernest Pignon Ernest, Dino Pedriali, David Grieco, Marco Tullio Giordana, Diamanda Galas, Ricci/Forte,Antonio Moresco, Walter Siti, Abel Ferrara, etc…).

- The representation of the human body, from Love meetings to Salò, from The Ragazzi to Petrolio.

